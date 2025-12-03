Jupiter Neurosciences Marks Transformational First Year as a Public Company, Entering 2026 with Powerful Clinical and Commercial Momentum

Company advances JOTROL™ into Phase 2a Parkinson’s trial, launches Nugevia™ consumer brand, and strengthens financial position

Jupiter, Florida, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) (“Jupiter” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL™, a patented resveratrol-based platform, today announced the publication of a shareholder letter from Chairman and CEO Christer Rosén marking Jupiter’s first full year as a public company and outlining the major achievements and strategic priorities propelling the Company into 2026.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

As we celebrate our first full year as a public company, I want to express my deepest gratitude for your belief in Jupiter Neurosciences and the mission we are pursuing. When we completed our IPO in December 2024, we did more than enter the public markets — we stepped into a new era defined by bold ambition, scientific conviction, and the unwavering pursuit of improving human healthspan and longevity. Over the course of 2025, Jupiter laid a powerful foundation for long-term value creation, executed on every major initiative we committed to, and opened the door to a year of extraordinary opportunity ahead.

Today, we are not simply a clinical-stage biotechnology company — we are a neuroscience-driven longevity company with two powerful value creation engines, both rooted in the same breakthrough science. With the advancement of our JOTROL™ pharmaceutical platform and the commercial launch of our Nugevia consumer product line, Jupiter is entering 2026 with momentum, clarity, and the infrastructure to accelerate toward meaningful clinical data, revenue growth, and long-term profitability.

FDA Clears IND to Initiate Phase 2a Trial in Parkinson’s Disease

In November 2025, the U.S. FDA officially cleared our IND application, authorizing Jupiter to initiate a Phase 2a clinical trial of JOTROL™ in Parkinson’s disease, a critical regulatory milestone that positions us to begin patient enrollment in early 2026.

This milestone is the culmination of years of scientific development and validation demonstrating JOTROL’s nine-fold bioavailability improvement, blood-brain barrier penetration, and compelling neuroprotective effects in the well-established MPTP Parkinson’s model. With Zina Biopharmaceuticals guiding trial protocol and biomarker strategy, and Catalent as our manufacturing partner, we enter 2026 fully prepared to advance this landmark study.

Strengthening Foundation in $8 Trillion Longevity Market

In 2025, Jupiter launched Nugevia, a premium longevity supplement line designed to generate near-term revenue while elevating our brand visibility and deepening the market’s understanding of our science.

Nugevia’s three launch products — GLO, PWR, and MND — each integrate our patented JOTROL™ platform with synergistic, highly bioavailable ingredients such as NovaSOL® Astaxanthin, CoQ10, and Curcumin to support skin vitality, mitochondrial energy, and cognitive resilience. Together, they deliver pharmaceutical-grade standards into a consumer market projected to exceed $8 trillion by 2030.

As we accelerate the commercial roll-out of Nugevia, our marketing efforts are being supported by high-profile brand ambassadors, including golf icon Annika Sörenstam, NBA legend Chris Webber, and internationally recognized biohacker Jean Fallacara, all of whom reinforce the performance-driven identity of the brand.

After launching a dedicated website (www.nugevia.com) in August 2025, we began taking initial pre-orders and established the infrastructure for a recurring subscription-based model, a key component of our path toward profitability.

Strategic Financing Designed for Strength, Flexibility, and Control

We recently secured strategic financing agreements with Yorkville Advisors, providing Jupiter with access to up to $20 million in flexible capital to support our Phase 2 Parkinson’s trial and accelerate Nugevia’s commercial expansion.

This financing is fully controlled by Jupiter, highly flexible, and non-toxic. We determine when capital is accessed, how much capital is accessed, and whether it is accessed at all.

The SEPA structure allows us to draw only when it is advantageous, providing strength and stability during this pivotal growth stage. The initial pre-paid advance provided immediate capital at a fixed conversion price of $1.50, further demonstrating confidence in our long-term value.

This capital strategy strengthens Jupiter’s position as we work to complete the Phase 2 Parkinson’s trial, expand our commercial footprint, and support ongoing operations without compromising shareholder interests.

Looking Forward: Our 2025 Vision

As we enter 2026, Jupiter is positioned for one of the most important years in our company’s history.

Launch and enrollment of the Phase 2a Parkinson’s trial, with initial biomarker insights anticipated as the study progresses.

First full year of Nugevia revenue, with subscription growth driving predictable, high-margin cash flow.

Expansion of global distribution, licensing, and longevity partnerships, particularly within Asia.

Strengthening our position for future profitability, supported by the dual-engine business model validated in 2025.

Acceleration of ongoing research into GLP-1 synergies, metabolic inflammation, and neuroprotective mechanisms — areas where JOTROL™ continues to show compelling potential.





In Closing

To our shareholders: thank you. Your conviction, patience, and belief in our mission have fueled everything we accomplished in 2025 and set the stage for us to achieve even more in the year ahead.

Jupiter Neurosciences stands at the intersection of neuroscience, longevity science, and commercial innovation. With a strengthened balance sheet, a consumer business positioned for rapid growth, a derisked clinical pipeline, and an expanding global network of scientific collaborators, we are entering 2026 with more confidence and momentum than at any point in our company’s history.

We are building a company that is bigger than the sum of its programs — a category-defining leader in the future of neuroinflammation, mitochondrial health, and human longevity.

Thank you for being part of this journey.

Sincerely,

Christer Rosén, Chairman & CEO

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL™, Jupiter’s proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated significantly improved bioavailability. Nugevia brings clinical-grade science to the supplement space, supporting mental clarity, skin health, and mitochondrial function. The Company’s prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson’s disease, including indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world’s most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL™ achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer’s Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich’s Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL™ trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022. JUNS is now advancing JOTROL™ toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s Disease.

In addition to its therapeutic applications, JOTROL™ serves as the foundation for Jupiter’s Nugevia consumer supplement line. By leveraging the same clinically validated delivery technology, Nugevia introduces pharmaceutical-grade bioavailability into the wellness space, offering targeted support for cognitive health, skin vitality, and cellular energy.

About Nugevia

Nugevia™ is Jupiter Neurosciences’ premium longevity and performance supplement line powered by the same patented JOTROL™ micellar delivery technology advancing through clinical trials for CNS disorders. Built on pharmaceutical-grade science, each formulation features synergistic, highly bioavailable active ingredients designed to target key pillars of healthy aging, including cognitive resilience (MND), mitochondrial energy and recovery (PWR), and cellular skin vitality (GLO).

Unlike conventional supplements that often struggle with poor absorption and inconsistent results, Nugevia™ products are rooted in peer-reviewed clinical data, developed under pharmaceutical standards, and informed by strategic research collaborations with leading institutions including Harvard, Georgetown, MIT’s Picower Institute, and the University of Miami. More information is available at www.nugevia.com.

