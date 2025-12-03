VitalEdge Launches Insights Agent to Elevate Data-Driven Decision Making for Heavy Equipment Dealers

CARY, N.C., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalEdge Technologies, the leading global provider of dealer management solutions for heavy equipment dealers, today announced the launch of Insights Agent. Powered by Microsoft Copilot, Insights Agent helps heavy equipment dealerships turn complex business data into actionable insights to drive smarter, faster decisions. It allows dealers to frame simple natural language queries that automatically generate powerful analytics, comprehensive reporting, predictive recommendations, and decision support through the power of AI married to VitalEdge’s deep domain expertise.

Insights Agent moves dealers far beyond basic reporting. Instead of simply showing out-of-stock parts or monthly sales trends, it analyzes connections within dealer data, extracts deeper insights, and clarifies the “why” behind results, empowering smarter, faster decisions. Insights Agent is a product of the VitalEdge AI Labs, launched earlier this year to accelerate integration of AI capabilities across the entire VitalEdge suite.

“Insights Agent combines our industry-specific data with Microsoft’s leading AI capabilities,” said Shriram Rajagopal, Chief Product Officer at VitalEdge Technologies. “The solution helps dealers make faster, smarter decisions, uncover insights they might otherwise miss, and turn complex data into actionable guidance across every aspect of their operations. It helps our customers drive a culture of data-driven enterprise, making informed decisions, by providing valuable insights to the operations and financials of the business.”

Built specifically for the heavy equipment dealership, Insights Agent helps dealerships read financial data, highlight anomalies and outliers in labor efficiency and productivity, understand rental utilization, perform wash-out analysis, and optimize the rental fleet. Its conversational interface simplifies complex analysis and acts as an intelligent assistant that understands dealers’ business and conveys the story their data is telling in the context of the problem they are trying to solve.

“Insights Agent is like having a data analyst on call 24/7,” said Mitsu Madhani, Senior Director, Layered Apps at VitalEdge Technologies. “It uses advanced AI and machine learning to provide a comprehensive view of dealership operations – analyzing technician performance, parts and service demand, and other operational data to reveal patterns and trends that might otherwise go unnoticed. By translating complex data into clear, actionable insights, the system helps dealers identify opportunities for improvement, make informed decisions, and optimize both productivity and profitability across their operations.”

These additions further epitomize VitalEdge’s commitment to shaping the future of heavy equipment dealer operations through smarter tools, stronger partnerships, and a deep understanding of the industry’s evolving needs. Innovations in 2025 include:

In May, VitalEdge Technologies launched VitalEdge AI Labs , a new initiative to accelerate innovation through AI. The lab develops AI-driven tools that boost efficiency, decision-making, and customer engagement for heavy equipment dealers in construction, agriculture, trucking, and material handling.

, a new initiative to accelerate innovation through AI. The lab develops AI-driven tools that boost efficiency, decision-making, and customer engagement for heavy equipment dealers in construction, agriculture, trucking, and material handling. In June, VitalEdge unveiled the Center for Learning , a purpose-built, mobile-friendly training environment designed to meet the evolving needs of heavy equipment dealers, OEM partners, and industry associations. It supports scalable dealer onboarding, compliance training, and ongoing professional development through accessible, digital-first learning.

, a purpose-built, mobile-friendly training environment designed to meet the evolving needs of heavy equipment dealers, OEM partners, and industry associations. It supports scalable dealer onboarding, compliance training, and ongoing professional development through accessible, digital-first learning. In September, VitalEdge announced the acquisition of Integrated Rental , a leading rental-platform provider, strengthening the company’s position in the rental segment—one of the fastest‑growing areas in the heavy equipment industry.

, a leading rental-platform provider, strengthening the company’s position in the rental segment—one of the fastest‑growing areas in the heavy equipment industry. In October, the company launched VitalEngage, VitalEdge’s fully integrated communication platform that streamlines customer interactions, accelerates service approvals, and ensures every message is tracked within e-Emphasys and IntelliDealer.

VitalEdge’s fully integrated communication platform that streamlines customer interactions, accelerates service approvals, and ensures every message is tracked within e-Emphasys and IntelliDealer. Recognizing the unique needs of heavy equipment dealers, VitalEdge also created and published an AI Adoption Playbook , offering actionable guidance and best practices tailored to their business.





