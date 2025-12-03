Catheter Precision Secures Tender From Leading Hospital in Hungary

FORT MILL, S.C., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), a leading U.S.-based medical device company focusing on advanced solutions in the cardiac electrophysiology market, is proud to announce that its VIVO™ system has successfully secured a significant tender at Albert Szent-Györgyi Health Centre (Szeged University Hospital) in Hungary.

This achievement marks Catheter Precision’s inaugural installation in Hungary and reinforces its commitment to growth across Central and Eastern Europe. The tender was awarded in partnership with Fototronic, a well-established local distributor. Installation of the VIVO system is anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.

Fatih Ayoglu, Sales Manager for EMEA & APAC, stated, “This multi-year award at Szeged University Hospital represents a pivotal milestone for Catheter Precision. It not only underscores the clinical value of the VIVO system but also emphasizes our strategic expansion into emerging markets. Hungary is a key region for us, and this installation paves the way for wider adoption throughout Central Europe.”

The VIVO system, engineered to offer non-invasive 3D localization of ventricular tachycardia prior to ablation, is increasingly recognized in premier hospitals across Europe. The award from Szeged University Hospital follows several recent multi-year agreements in France, further solidifying the system’s esteemed reputation among electrophysiology experts. This tender achievement embodies Catheter Precision’s ongoing mission to provide innovative technologies that enhance patient outcomes and expand its global footprint.

About VIVO™

Catheter Precision’s VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE Mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

