Interface Systems Forecasts 2026 Security Trends

St. Louis, MO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering remote video monitoring, commercial security systems, business intelligence, and network to multi-location enterprises, today outlined the security and technology trends expected to define retail, restaurant, and commercial business safety in 2026. The company anticipates an increased shift toward proactive, exterior-focused measures, AI-driven analytics for operational efficiency, broader adoption of human oversight for AI, and heightened regulatory standards.

Proactive Deterrence Will Lead Security Strategy

Commercial establishments such as retail and restaurant chains, car washes, automotive service centers, and other consumer-facing businesses are increasingly focused on securing their exteriors through preventive measures that detect and neutralize threats before they escalate. Advanced video analytics will be central to combating loitering, vandalism, and break-ins in real-time. By leveraging AI-driven detection in conjunction with remote video monitoring, businesses can stop crime before it happens and minimize the costs associated with damage and merchandise or equipment loss.

Human Oversight Will Enhance AI-Enabled Security

AI-enabled cameras are now highly accurate in detection and classification, continually improving as they learn from data. However, the most resilient security strategies acknowledge that bad actors are also constantly evolving. Hence, businesses are likely to incorporate Security Operations Center (SOC) services to add a critical "human-in-the-loop." This hybrid model ensures expert analysts are available to handle exceptions, investigate persistent threats, and provide the oversight needed for a truly robust security posture.

Regulatory Mandates Will Drive Security Upgrades

Heightened scrutiny is expected in 2026 as both insurance providers and legislators tighten physical security standards. Retailers failing to demonstrate robust preventive measures face significant financial risks, including potential policy cancellations. For instance, New York jewelers are increasingly at risk of losing insurance coverage if they cannot certify that they have protections against specific high-tech threats, such as cell jamming. Simultaneously, legal mandates are expanding; the New York Retail Worker Safety Act (Senate Bill S.8358-B) now requires retailers to adopt comprehensive violence prevention programs and, for larger employers, install silent response buttons. Consequently, physical security companies must pivot to developing proactive solutions that meet these new regulatory baselines and satisfy insurers' stringent risk requirements.

Video Analytics Will See Widespread Adoption

Beyond safety, the use of video analytics to improve operational performance is expected to expand. Businesses will more widely adopt applications to monitor the speed of service, drive-thru throughput, food-handling compliance, store layout gaps, checkout wait times, and risk management scenarios such as slip-and-fall detection. These tools will help retailers and restaurants streamline operations, enhance guest experiences, and maintain a competitive edge.

“Looking ahead to 2026, businesses that combine proactive deterrence, AI-driven video analytics, and expert human oversight will be best positioned to stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Sean Foley, Chief Revenue Officer at Interface Systems. “To ensure long-term success in retail and restaurant security, our focus remains on developing solutions that prevent crime, enhance efficiency, and maintain compliance.”

To learn more about Interface Systems, visit: https://interfacesystems.com/

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider, delivering secure and scalable solutions to some of the most recognized retail, restaurant, and commercial businesses in the United States. Our advanced solutions include remote video monitoring, commercial security systems, business intelligence, and managed network and voice services, enabling enterprises to reduce risk, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences at scale.

Learn more on our blog, Making IT Happen, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Attachment