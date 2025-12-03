XBP Global to Present at the Sidoti Year End Virtual Investor Conference

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a workflow automation leader that leverages decades of industry experience, a global footprint, and agentic AI to rethink business process automation and digital transformation, today announced that the Company will participate in Sidoti’s Year End Virtual Investor Conference, being held December 10-11, 2025.

David Shamis, VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance, is scheduled to deliver a presentation on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be viewed here . Additionally, Andrej Jonovic, CEO, and Dejan Avramovic, CFO, will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. A replay of the Sidoti presentation webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website following the event.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with XBP Global management, please register here or contact Investor Relations at investors@xbpglobal.com or your Sidoti representative.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 11,000 professionals, XBP Global partners with over 2,500 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

