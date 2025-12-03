Real America’s Voice Announces the Launch of RAV Español, Expanding Network’s Reach to Spanish-Speaking Audiences

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real America’s Voice, the fast-growing news and commentary network, is proud to announce the official launch of RAV Español, a new Spanish-language channel designed to bring the network’s signature programming, analysis, and breaking news to millions of Spanish-speaking viewers across the United States, Latin America, and beyond.

The debut of RAV Español is being anchored by the launch of The Right News Show, hosted by acclaimed conservative Spanish-language journalist Javier Negre, who will also serve as president of programming for RAV Español. Known for his hard-hitting reporting and fierce independence, Negre brings deep international experience and a strong following across Spain and Latin America.

“Launching RAV Español is a natural and necessary expansion as we continue to grow our audience and serve communities with a need for honest, unfiltered news,” said Parker Sigg, Vice President of Real America’s Voice. “Spanish-speaking audiences are hungry for facts, substance, and perspectives that challenge the mainstream narrative. Javier Negre embodies that spirit, and we could not be more excited to welcome him to the RAV family.”

In addition to original programming like The Right News Show, the first two episodes of which have already received over 6 million views, RAV Español will feature Spanish-language versions of Real America’s Voice flagship content, ensuring that viewers can access the network’s most popular shows and personalities — including War Room with Steve Bannon, the Charlie Kirk Show, Human Events with Jack Posobiec, and many others — in a format tailored to Spanish-speaking households. Programming will include translated segments and dubbed broadcasts designed to meet the expectations of a global Spanish-speaking audience.

“The major Hispanic media outlets in the United States are controlled by Democrats and deceive the Hispanic population with fake news,” said Negre. “At The Right News Show, we will fight against this propaganda machine and give a voice to leading global figures in the culture war against the left.”