Kepler Fusion Technologies Releases Investor Fact Sheet and Update Ahead of Proposed Public Company Transaction

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF” or the “Company”) today provided an update on its proposed business combination with Kepler Fusion Technologies Inc. (“Kepler”), including the release of an updated Kepler investor fact sheet and progress toward executing definitive agreements.

To view the Kepler Fusion Technologies Investor Fact Sheet, click here: Kepler Fact Sheet

As previously announced, RNWF has executed a non-binding letter of intent with Kepler and Earth Science Fund I, LLC to create a publicly traded fusion energy platform. Under the proposed transaction, RNWF would acquire 100 percent of Kepler through the issuance of up to 240 million common shares, subject to valuation and definitive agreements. The parties expect to execute definitive agreements within the next week.

Kepler is developing the Texatron™️, a compact aneutronic fusion power system designed to deliver continuous, zero-emissions baseload electricity with virtually no radioactive waste. Unlike conventional fusion approaches that remain lab-bound or require massive infrastructure, the Texatron™️ is engineered from the ground up for commercial deployment.

The system uses a proprietary Deuterium-Helium-3 (D-He3) fusion process that produces direct electrical output, dramatically simplifying the engineering requirements compared to traditional deuterium-tritium fusion designs. This aneutronic approach also reduces the regulatory burden typically associated with nuclear technologies, potentially accelerating the path to market.

Kepler’s business model centers on a power-as-a-service framework. The company plans to own and operate its fusion units, selling electricity to industrial and commercial customers under long-term power purchase agreements at a baseline rate of $0.0625 per kilowatt-hour. Target customers include data centers supporting AI growth, manufacturing and heavy industry, defense and critical infrastructure, and remote or grid-limited regions.

The U.S. electricity market represents over 4,000 terawatt-hours annually and continues to grow due to AI compute expansion, transportation electrification, semiconductor manufacturing reshoring, and grid reliability concerns. Kepler believes the Texatron™️ could achieve 5 to 10 % U.S. market penetration within seven to ten years of commercial deployment.

“We have over 238 patents in the pipeline related to our fusion technology, and we’re incredibly excited about the disruptive potential of what we’re building,” said Brent Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Kepler Fusion Technologies. “We’re currently interviewing top candidates for independent board positions and completing the necessary steps for a listing on a major exchange. Given our Texas headquarters and focus on the energy sector, we believe the newly launched Texas Stock Exchange may be particularly well suited for a company like ours.”

Kepler maintains a growing intellectual property portfolio covering its proprietary reaction chamber geometry, patented energy-conversion architecture, and control and containment systems designed specifically for aneutronic reactions. The company is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

For more information on Kepler Fusion Technologies, visit www.keplerfusion.com.

About Renewal Fuels, Inc.

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is a Delaware corporation that has recently completed a comprehensive corporate reset, achieving full OTC Markets compliance, eliminating toxic debt, and restoring a clean governance and capital structure. The Company is focused on disciplined execution of strategic transactions designed to enhance long-term shareholder value. Renewal Fuels also owns MicroCap Advisors, its wholly owned advisory subsidiary supporting corporate development and acquisition activities. For more information, visit: www.renewalfuels.net

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced-energy company developing a compact, aneutronic fusion power system designed for global deployment. Its Texatron™ platform is engineered to deliver clean, continuous, emission-free electricity with no radioactive waste. For more information, visit: www.keplerfusion.com

A supplemental presentation outlining Kepler Fusion Technologies’ platform, commercial model, and preliminary deployment framework has been made available for investors and stakeholders. The presentation can be accessed at the following link: Kepler Texatron Project

