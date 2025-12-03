Gaia to Present at Wedbush Digital Content Forum

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) (“Gaia” and/or the “Company”) - the world's largest streaming and community platform dedicated to, personal transformation, health, wellness, and spirituality - will be presenting at the virtual Wedbush Digital Content Forum on Tuesday, December 9th, 2025.

Chief Financial Officer, Ned Preston, and Chief Business Development Officer, James Calquhoun, will be representing the company. Gaia is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings available throughout the day. The presentation will be available for online viewing here. To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email GAIA@gateway-grp.com.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

Company Contact:

Ned Preston

Chief Financial Officer

Gaia, Inc.

Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:

Cody Slach

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

GAIA@gateway-grp.com