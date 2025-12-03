Wireless Broadband Leader Inseego Provides 5G FWA for the Kajeet SmartFailover Service

SAN DIEGO and MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in wireless broadband, including 5G mobile broadband and 5G FWA solutions, and Kajeet, a leader in managed wireless connectivity, today announced that Kajeet has selected Inseego’s FWA solutions to power its Kajeet SmartFailover service offering. SmartFailover enables business continuity and resilience by providing safe, reliable internet access when a business’s primary connection is disrupted, reducing the risk of lost productivity and revenue.

“At Kajeet, we’re focused on delivering intelligent, reliable connectivity that businesses can depend on every day,” said Landon Garner, president, Kajeet. “SmartFailover exemplifies that commitment by providing an always-on, managed backup solution that ensures seamless business continuity. Including Inseego allows us to combine our multi-carrier intelligence with their advanced 5G hardware to create a resilient, secure, and high-performance solution that keeps organizations connected when it matters most.”

FWA offerings are seeing significant demand from businesses, with Mobile Network Operators adding more FWA connections in 2024 than any other technology connection. That demand has continued to grow in 2025, particularly as a complementary solution that serves as a backup connection for a business’s primary internet connection. Kajeet will leverage the Inseego 5G Router FX3110 to power its SmartFailover service, providing a turnkey, secure, and reliable connection that ensures robust performance in any business environment.

“5G FWA services are an ideal solution for businesses that need connectivity resilience, as these critical services can easily be set up in minutes and immediately provide customers with peace of mind,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego. “Kajeet’s SmartFailover offering, powered by our FX3110 FWA solution, delivers powerful functionality that is easy to deploy and manage.”

The SmartFailover service offering provides businesses with the following benefits:

Seamless Connectivity Continuity : SmartFailover is a multi-carrier LTE5G/LTE internet backup solution that automatically activates when a primary internet connection fails, keeping critical systems online and businesses running without interruption.

: SmartFailover is a multi-carrier LTE5G/LTE internet backup solution that automatically activates when a primary internet connection fails, keeping critical systems online and businesses running without interruption. Multi-Carrier Resilience : Intelligent network selection dynamically connects to the strongest available carrier, ensuring optimal reliability and performance.

: Intelligent network selection dynamically connects to the strongest available carrier, ensuring optimal reliability and performance. Simple Deployment & Central Management : Preconfigured and easily deployed, SmartFailover is managed through the Kajeet Sentinel ® platform, offering real-time visibility and control across all locations. Leveraging the APIs within the Inseego Connect cloud management platform, Kajeet is combining the power of two management platforms to seamlessly connect with and manage Inseego devices, providing its customers with a single “pane of glass” from which they can monitor, manage, and troubleshoot all the devices on their network.

: Preconfigured and easily deployed, SmartFailover is managed through the Kajeet Sentinel platform, offering real-time visibility and control across all locations. Leveraging the APIs within the Inseego Connect cloud management platform, Kajeet is combining the power of two management platforms to seamlessly connect with and manage Inseego devices, providing its customers with a single “pane of glass” from which they can monitor, manage, and troubleshoot all the devices on their network. Secure, Managed Access : Designed with enterprise-grade security and data policy enforcement to protect traffic and ensure compliance.

: Designed with enterprise-grade security and data policy enforcement to protect traffic and ensure compliance. Scalable Business Continuity: Supports distributed organizations that depend on uninterrupted connectivity to maintain customer service, operations, and revenue streams.





The Kajeet SmartFailover offering is available today. Interested parties can find out more about it by visiting here https://www.kajeet.com/kajeet-fixed-wireless-access

The FX3110 and Inseego Connect power Kajeet’s SmartFailover. Discover more information on each by visiting https://inseego.com/products/5g-indoor-routers/fx3100/ or https://inseego.com/products/cloud-management/inseego-connect/.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp (Nasdaq: INSG) is a leading provider of cloud-managed, wireless broadband connectivity solutions. Inseego’s comprehensive hardware portfolio, combined with its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for device, network, and subscriber management, enables seamless business connectivity and simplifies subscription management, wireless deployments, and network operations for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), IoT, and mobile networking. As an early pioneer in mobile broadband and a leading innovator in 5G for business, Inseego has delivered over 10 generations of solutions that provide unmatched speed, security, and reliability for businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions. For more information about Inseego, visit www.inseego.com

About Kajeet

Kajeet delivers intelligent connectivity for the world’s most data-driven organizations. Through its Sentinel® platform, smartSIM technology, and managed services, Kajeet simplifies and secures the flow of data across devices, networks, and industries. Trusted by leaders in enterprise, public sector, and healthcare, Kajeet empowers organizations to innovate with confidence and harness the full potential of AI and IoT.

Learn more at www.kajeet.com.

