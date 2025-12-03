StoreDot Ltd. and Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement for Business Combination to Accelerate the EV Revolution with Extreme Fast Charging Battery Technology

Eliminating Charging Anxiety: The combined entity will focus on commercializing StoreDot's XFC batteries to solve the #1 consumer pain point in the electric vehicle space: long charging times. The combined entity intends to eliminate range and charging anxiety, leveraging StoreDot's proven Extreme Fast Charging - XFC - technology.



The combined entity will focus on commercializing StoreDot's XFC batteries to solve the #1 consumer pain point in the electric vehicle space: long charging times. The combined entity intends to eliminate range and charging anxiety, leveraging StoreDot's proven Extreme Fast Charging - XFC - technology. Significant Market Opportunity: The combined entity targets the rapidly expanding EV battery market. StoreDot believes that it is positioned to capture significant market share by addressing the primary barrier to EV adoption: charging speed.



Scalable, Asset-Light Business Model: StoreDot employs a capital-efficient licensing model designed to be a "drop-in" solution compatible with existing Lithium-ion production lines. This accelerates the path to mass-market adoption and commercial deployment, eliminating the need for new manufacturing infrastructure.



StoreDot employs a capital-efficient licensing model designed to be a "drop-in" solution compatible with existing Lithium-ion production lines. This accelerates the path to mass-market adoption and commercial deployment, eliminating the need for new manufacturing infrastructure. The combined company will be led by Dr. Doron Myersdorf as Chief Executive Officer and StoreDot’s highly experienced management team.



The transaction values StoreDot at a $800 million pre-money equity value, with existing StoreDot shareholders, optionholders and warrantholders rolling over 100% of their equity, and the pro forma enterprise value is currently expected to be $882 million (assuming no redemptions by Andretti’s public shareholders).

Herzliya, Israel and Alpharetta, Georgia, USA, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoreDot Ltd., an Israeli company (“StoreDot”), a pioneer and leader in Extreme Fast Charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), and Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: POLE), a Cayman Islands publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“Andretti”), today announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”) for a business combination between Andretti and StoreDot under a newly formed holding company (the “Business Combination”). The holding company will be named “XFC Battery” (“Pubco”) and its shares are expected to be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. StoreDot’s patented XFC technology is a proven, production-ready solution capable of delivering 100 miles of charge in just 5 minutes, with a clear plan and roadmap to 100 miles of charge in 3 minutes. This groundbreaking capability is essential for making the EV experience as convenient as refueling a gasoline car. StoreDot has built significant commercial traction, actively engaged in B-sample development and validation programs with leading global OEMs. This deep-seated industry validation and collaboration underscore the technology's readiness for mass production, utilizing existing battery manufacturing infrastructure.

Dr. Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot, commented, “Partnering with Andretti II SPAC and its iconic team provides us with the ideal platform and resources to dramatically scale our production and commercialization efforts. Our mission is to eliminate range and charging anxiety, and we believe this transaction fuels our ability to deliver XFC to EV drivers globally. The strong momentum we have with leading OEMs, who are in the process of validating and integrating our cells, proves that the industry is ready for minutes-long charging. Together with the Andretti team, we are set to transform the EV landscape.”

“We believe this business combination marks a pivotal moment in the future of electric mobility,” said Michael Andretti, a director of and Special Advisor to Andretti Acquisition Corp. II. “The Andretti name is synonymous with speed, innovation, and winning, and we see all of that in StoreDot’s XFC technology. They have established incredible momentum, securing strategic partnerships and investment from global automotive and technology giants. Our partnership is about more than capital; it's about accelerating the deployment of this critical technology to consumers worldwide and cementing the combined company as a market leader.”

Transaction Overview

The Business Combination transaction values StoreDot at an implied pre-money equity value of $800 million, with existing StoreDot shareholders, optionholders and warrantholders set to roll over 100% of their equity into Pubco, or 80.0 million shares (including rolled over options and warrants on a net exercise basis) valued at $10.00 per share.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II currently holds approximately $242 million in cash in trust, all of which is subject to redemption.

The pro forma enterprise value of the combined business is expected to be $882 million (assuming no redemptions by Andretti’s public shareholders).

The Boards of Directors of both Andretti Acquisition Corp. II and StoreDot have each unanimously approved the Business Combination Agreement and the proposed Business Combination.

The Business Combination transaction will require the approval of the stockholders of Andretti and StoreDot and is subject to satisfaction or waiver of the conditions stated in the Business Combination Agreement and other customary closing conditions, including obtaining certain financing commitments and the receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to specified closing conditions.Additional information about the proposed Business Combination transaction, including a copy of the Business Combination Agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Andretti with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC, is serving as the financial and capital markets advisor to Andretti Acquisition Corp. II.

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is serving as legal counsel to Andretti Acquisition Corp. II.

Cantor is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to StoreDot. King & Spalding LLP is serving as legal counsel to Cantor.

DLA Piper LLP (US) is serving as legal counsel to StoreDot.

About Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: POLE)

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Two key members of the sponsor team are racing legends Mario and Michael Andretti. To learn more, visit: https://www.andrettiacquisition.com.

About StoreDot

StoreDot is a pioneer and leader in extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles.

The company is revolutionizing the conventional Lithium-ion battery by designing and synthesizing proprietary compounds that enable an EV to be charged in minutes.

StoreDot's investors include major automotive manufacturers such as Daimler, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Ola Electric, and VinFast, as well as technology companies such as BP Ventures, Samsung, and TDK.

To learn more, visit: https://www.store-dot.com.

