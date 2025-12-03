BOS to Present at Two Investor Conferences in December 2025

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies specialized in the defense and space sectors, announced today that Eyal Cohen, CEO, will present at two upcoming investor conference events in December 2025.

Cohen will present as part of the Q4 Investor Summit Virtual and the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference, both taking place December 9-10, 2025.

Event Details:

Event: Q4 Investor Summit

Q4 Investor Summit Presentation Date & Time: December 9 at 9:00 AM ET

December 9 at 9:00 AM ET Request Access to: Presentation, 1-on-1 meetings

Presentation, 1-on-1 meetings Information: https://investorsummitgroup.com/

Event: the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference

the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference Presentation Date & Time: December 9 at 1:30 PM ET

December 9 at 1:30 PM ET Request Access to: Presentation, 1-on-1 meetings

Presentation, 1-on-1 meetings Information: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/page-3371

BOS will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors attending these conference events on December 10 and following. To request a one-on-one meeting, please contact the conference sponsor or BOS investor relations, mkreps@darrowir.com.

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

Intelligent Robotics Division : Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision. RFID Division : Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.



For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com .

For additional information, contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates

+1-214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Eyal Cohen, CEO

+972-54-252-5925

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, refer to Gelteq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on November 17, 2025. Gelteq undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.