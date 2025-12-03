Ernexa Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that data from its novel cell therapy platform will be shared in an oral presentation at the 67 th ASH Annual Meeting , being held December 6-9, 2025 in Orlando, FL.

“Being selected to give an oral presentation at ASH is a tremendous honor and a major milestone,” said Sanjeev Luther, President & CEO of Ernexa Therapeutics. “It’s a recognition of the potential of our iMSC platform to transform the tumor microenvironment and drive a targeted immune response. We’re proud to share this work and move closer to delivering innovative therapies for patients facing ovarian cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases.”

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Gene-modified iPSC-derived MSCs convert immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments (TMEs) into distinct Pro-inflammatory TMEs

Abstract Number: abs25-15026

Presenter: Michael Andreeff, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies other than CAR-T Cells: Basic and Translational: Cellular Immunotherapy Beyond CAR-T: Emerging Platforms and Strategies

Presentation Date and Time: December 6, 2025 from 3:00 PM - 3:15 PM EST

Location: OCCC - Chapin Theater (320)

The data being presented reflects preclinical findings supporting ERNA-101, Ernexa’s lead therapy candidate for ovarian cancer. This oral presentation will highlight Ernexa’s unique approach of using gene-modified induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) that are engineered into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs) to overcome tumors’ natural defenses. By harnessing iMSCs’ ability to home to tumors and engineering them to release pro-inflammatory cytokines, our platform is designed to turn immunosuppressive tumor environments into ones that activate the immune system, helping T cells attack cancer more effectively.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Sharon Golubchik

RAYNZ

sharon@raynzhealth.com