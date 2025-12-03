Lakeland Fire + Safety Secures Order from Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia for Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland Fire + Safety” or “Lakeland”) (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare, and first responders, today announced it has received an order from the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia for firefighter personal protective equipment. Terms of the order were not disclosed.

The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia, commonly known as “Bomba”, is the federal agency of Malaysia responsible for firefighting and technical rescue with approximately 15,000 employees. Bomba safeguards lives and property across the nation and includes firefighters, experts in technical rescue, hazardous materials response, and emergency medical assistance.

“This order complements recent orders and further highlights the significant potential in the Asia Pacific market with one of the largest end-users in Southeast Asia,” said Jim Jenkins, President and CEO of Lakeland Industries. “We believe there is potential for additional orders from Bomba in the future, building on our strategic foothold and investing resources in this high-growth region. We are privileged to be providing best-in-class personal protective equipment to the first responders serving the over 35 million people living in Malaysia.

“Also highlighted in the order is the attractive global cross-selling opportunities with our head-to-toe product offering through our fire portfolio brands. This transaction utilized Lakeland's local sales force and marketing team, exemplifying operating leverage through information sharing, tailored product selection, targeted technical support, and seamless collaboration across Lakeland and its acquired brand teams. We believe this order serves as a model going forward as we look for additional cross-selling opportunities in all our markets as we continue to build a premier global fire brand and capture additional market share,” concluded Jenkins.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community (“EEC”), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”) Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company's website at www.lakeland.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, including statements regarding the anticipated synergies and opportunities relating to the acquisitions and the Company’s North American growth strategy, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in Press Releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as “believed,” “projected,” “planned,” “intended,” “anticipated,” “can,” “estimated” or “expected,” or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

