FLUX Power to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference

VISTA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions and software-driven electrification for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced the Company’s planned participation at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference to be held as a virtual event on December 9-10, 2025. Representing the Company, FLUX Power’s CEO, Krishna Vanka, and CFO Kevin Royal will deliver a company presentation at 4:00 PM ET on December 9, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors on December 10.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring companies recommended by investors. These two-day events include webcast presentations on Day 1, followed by one-on-one meetings between company management teams and pre-qualified investors on Day 2. For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference 2025, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Company, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

A live webcast and replay of the Company’s presentation will be available on the News & Events section of Flux Power’s Investor Relations website.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

