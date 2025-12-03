GG.BET launches Bet Builder for a new way to bet





WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers can now use Bet Builder, a format that lets them build their own set of markets on one match into a single bet with higher odds. Bet Builder is available for both esports and sports events. You can try out the new feature with a deposit bonus of up to 150% and a free bet worth up to $50.

Customers can now place a combined bet on a single match by picking various options for how events in the match will play out. For example, in CS2, customers can choose which team will win on a specific map, how many kills a specific player will rack up, how many rounds will be played on a single map, and so on.

To place a Bet Builder bet, pick an event that hasn't started yet, press the 'Bet Builder' button, put together your selection of markets from those available, get higher combo odds, and finish placing the bet in one click. At this initial stage, GG.BET is offering Bet Builder on football, basketball, hockey, CS2, Dota 2, LoL, and VALORANT, with more sports and disciplines to be added down the line.

"GG.BET has always been known for embracing unconventional markets and elaborate betting options. Bet Builder is there to meet customer demand for more interesting formats in a single match. The ability to make predictions right down to a specific round and any other tiny detail of a match is what gives users variety and improves their skills," the GG.BET press office explained.

GG.BET is offering customers the opportunity to test out the Bet Builder format with a deposit bonus of up to 150% and a free bet of up to $50. Learn more on gg.bet.

Media Contact

Press Office

pr@gg.bet

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66a60802-9b19-46a7-b118-6f0601b37409