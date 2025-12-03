Wellness Tourism Market Report 2025-2030: A Fragmented Landscape Led by Four Seasons, Canyon Ranch, and Accor's Specialized Wellness Resorts and Programs

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wellness Tourism Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wellness tourism market is expected to grow from USD 525.377 billion in 2025 to USD 910.436 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 11.62%.



The global wellness tourism market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising health consciousness and a growing desire for travel experiences that enhance physical, mental, and emotional well-being. This segment of the travel industry focuses on offerings such as spa retreats, yoga holidays, detox programs, and cultural healing journeys, catering to both primary and secondary wellness tourists.

The market is propelled by increasing per capita spending on travel, improving socio-economic conditions in developing nations, and the influence of social media in promoting wellness-focused destinations. The rise of budget airlines and new direct routes to wellness hubs, such as Bali and Kerala, has made these experiences more accessible. The market is highly fragmented, with key players like Four Seasons Hotels Limited, Canyon Ranch, and Accor offering specialized wellness resorts and programs. However, challenges such as high costs and varying infrastructure in emerging markets may pose constraints.



Market Drivers

Rising Health Consciousness



The growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, including obesity, diabetes, and mental health issues, is a significant driver of the wellness tourism market. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs), linked to sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, and stress, are prompting consumers to seek wellness travel as a proactive approach to health. Programs incorporating fitness, mindfulness, and nutrition are gaining traction, particularly among urban professionals and health-conscious millennials. The World Health Organization notes that air pollution, a key environmental risk factor, contributes to 5.6 million NCD-related deaths annually, further emphasizing the need for wellness-focused solutions.



Increasing Investments



Significant investments by companies are fueling market growth. Wellness providers are expanding infrastructure, such as resorts and AYUSH centers, to meet rising demand. Government initiatives, like India's "Heal in India" campaign, are enhancing wellness tourism by promoting holistic health destinations and improving accessibility, further driving market expansion.



Growing Interest Among Younger Professionals



The expanding workforce, particularly younger professionals, is driving demand for wellness tourism as a means to de-stress and maintain a healthy lifestyle. The ease of online booking platforms, combined with disposable income, enables these consumers to explore wellness retreats. Corporate encouragement for employees to use vacation time for wellness travel further supports market growth.



Online Booking Channels



The online booking segment is gaining popularity due to its convenience, personalization, and accessibility. Improved internet access, AI-powered recommendation tools, and user-generated content on platforms like Instagram and TripAdvisor are driving consumer engagement. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported 4,530 lakh e-tickets booked in 2023-24, reflecting the growing reliance on digital platforms for travel planning.



Geographical Outlook

North America



North America, particularly the United States, is a dominant market for wellness tourism, driven by high tourist inflows and significant wellness expenditure. The rise in both domestic and international tourism, coupled with favorable investments, enhances market growth. The U.S. benefits from a strong wellness infrastructure, including luxury spas and retreat centers, catering to health-conscious travelers.



Key Developments



In 2024, Accor Hotels acquired a prominent wellness resort chain, expanding its global wellness portfolio. In early 2025, Pause launched a spa sanctuary offering holistic services, revolutionizing the wellness tourism experience. These developments highlight the industry's focus on innovation and expansion to meet growing consumer demand.



The wellness tourism market is poised for significant growth, driven by health consciousness, rising incomes, and digital booking platforms. North America leads due to robust tourism and investment, while online channels enhance accessibility. Despite challenges like high costs, strategic investments and government initiatives position the market for sustained expansion, offering opportunities for players to capitalize on the demand for holistic wellness experiences.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 156 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $525.38 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $910.44 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Four Seasons Hotels Limited

Canyon Ranch

Rancho La Puerta Inc.

Accor SA

Hyatt Corporation

Red Carnation Hotels

InterContinental Hotels Group plc

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Omni Hotels & Resorts

Marriott International, Inc.

Segmentation

By Type of Traveler

Primary Wellness Traveler

Secondary Wellness Traveler

By Location

Domestic

International

By Service

Lodging

In-Country Transport

Food and Beverages

Shopping

Others

By Mode of Booking

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

