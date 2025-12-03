For Global Cooperation and Solidarity, The 2025 Imperial Springs International Forum Kicks Off in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 1 to 3 December 2025, the 2025 Imperial Springs International Forum, co-hosted by the Australia China Friendship and Exchange Association, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the People's Government of Guangdong Province, and the World Leadership Alliance Club de Madrid, was grandly held at the Imperial Springs International Convention Center in Guangzhou. Over 200 distinguished guests, including former heads of state, government leaders, leaders of international organizations, renowned Chinese and international experts and scholars, international friends, and business leaders from more than 30 countries and regions, came together to discuss ways toward global development.

With the theme "For Global Cooperation and Solidarity", this year's forum featured ten events, including the opening and closing ceremonies, closed-door meetings, plenary discussions, parallel forums, and the "Guangzhou Night" reception. Participants will engage in in-depth discussion on topics including "Global Security Challenges in Times of Uncertainty", "Recalibrating Global Governance: Pursuit of Greater Stability and Certainty", "Understanding, Inclusiveness, and Cooperation in a Diverse World", "Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Innovation, Security and Governance", "Countdown to 2030: Delivering on Global Public Goods", "The Dynamics of Green and Low-carbon Development" and "Global Economic Trends Amid Trade and Tariff Conflicts".

Yang Zhen, Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attended the opening ceremony and delivered remarks. He noted that President Xi Jinping's Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative and Global Governance Initiative offer "Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions" to the common challenges facing humanity. China is not only an advocate of these concepts, but also a committed practitioner. China stands ready to work with all partners to tackle risks and challenges through solidarity, promote development through openness and inclusiveness, build cooperation momentum through mutual benefit, and deliver concrete results through practical actions—jointly creating a better future for humankind.

As a premier platform for China's extensive exchanges with the world, the Imperial Springs International Forum has been held annually since its inception in 2014. It has remained dedicated to fostering dialogue, building consensus, and advancing cooperation. Dr. Chau Chak Wing, founder of the forum, President of the Australia China Friendship and Exchange Association, Chair of the Asia-Pacific Region of the World Leadership Alliance, and Global Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, stated that the founding and development of the Forum respond to the needs of our times: "The greater the differences, the more we need dialogue; the greater the challenges, the more we need engagement." He emphasized that reforming and improving global governance, as well as safeguarding world peace and development, remain the core concerns shared by all participants, and that new philosophy and insight are much desired.

During the Forum, more than 30 former foreign leaders and former heads of international organizations, along with representatives from political, business, and academic communities from 23 countries, engaged in substantive exchanges around the Forum's central theme. In the session on "Recalibrating Global Governance: Pursuit of Greater Stability and Certainty", many speakers offered constructive insights.

Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, stressed that as the UN approaches its 80th anniversary, the international system stands at a new crossroads. Established in the aftermath of World War II, the UN and its institutions now face emerging 21st Century challenges that urgently require reform and strengthening. "There is no organization that can replace the United Nations," he said. "We must enable it to play an even greater role."

Han Seung-soo, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, observed that throughout history, industrial revolutions have delivered enormous progress as well as inevitable disruption due to technological monopolies. He proposed drawing on the experience of the International Atomic Energy Agency to promote the establishment of an international oversight body for artificial intelligence, ensuring AI remains safe, controllable, and beneficial to all humankind, and that such technologies are not monopolized by a small number of countries or groups.

As a new wave of scientific and technological revolution accelerates amid profound geopolitical shifts, traditional and non-traditional security risks are becoming increasingly intertwined. Challenges such as imbalanced global development, geopolitical tensions, AI governance, and climate change grow increasingly prominent, making coordinated global action more essential than ever.

Many participants commended the Forum as an effective platform for constructive communication. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon described the forum's theme as "timely", as building consensus through understanding, inclusiveness, and dialogue is vital for rebuilding trust, reducing estrangement, and consolidating the foundations of cooperation. "We must jointly safeguard world peace and promote sustainable development, ensuring the benefits reach both present and future generations," he emphasized.

Former President of Chile Eduardo Frei Ruiz-Tagle highlighted that in a rapidly evolving international landscape, the world is facing a host of new and critical challenges. At the same time, some international organizations failed to fully fulfill their mandates, an issue that must be addressed, as these institutions are crucial platforms for global cooperation.

Established in 2014, the Imperial Springs International Forum has successfully convened nine editions to date, bringing together more than 200 senior international political figures and over 600 experts, scholars, and business leaders from China and abroad. The Forum has carried out in-depth discussions around themes including "Collective Action for One Future", "Multilateralism: More Exchange, Greater Inclusiveness and Cooperation", "Multilateralism 2.0: Global Cooperation in the Post-Pandemic Era", "Multilateralism and Sustainable Development", "Advancing Reform and Opening-Up, Promoting Win-Win Cooperation", "Global Governance and China's Proposals", "Inclusive, Sustainable and Resilient Cities in the Belt and Road Initiative", "The Belt and Road Initiative: New Opportunities and New Cooperation" and "China-Australia Economic and Trade Relations", producing fruitful outcomes and exerting broad international impact.

Source: The 2025 Imperial Springs International Forum