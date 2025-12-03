According to a New Public Briefing by an AI Expert, A Quiet Technological Upheaval Is Forming—And America Isn’t Ready

Washington, D.C., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new public briefing from a former hedge-fund manager, AI researcher, and longtime technology commentator is raising alarms about a rapid and largely unseen technological shift already underway in the U.S. According to the expert, the country is headed toward a collision between Artificial Intelligence and a second breakthrough technology that has advanced dramatically behind the scenes.

He warns that the public has no idea how close this collision really is. As he explains in the briefing, “Most people are not prepared for this coming convergence.”

AI’s Hidden Bottleneck: A Problem No One Is Talking About

The briefing outlines a problem currently unfolding inside Silicon Valley: AI is growing faster than the hardware supporting it.

Every sector—transportation, manufacturing, cybersecurity, medicine, and consumer software—now relies on AI systems that consume unimaginable amounts of data. But according to the expert, the systems powering AI are already straining. He notes that “our conventional computers are not powerful enough to process all that data.”

The public sees AI’s explosive growth—chatbots, self-driving cars, robotics—but not the growing computational bottleneck beneath it. This gap, he says, is what will force the next major leap.

The Breakthrough Arrives: Quantum Computing Steps In

According to the briefing, the next leap is already here.

Quantum computing—long considered a distant, experimental idea—is advancing far faster than public perception. While many believe quantum systems are still decades away, the expert stresses that reality has already changed. He states plainly: “The reality is, quantum computers are already here.”

He cites a striking example: Google used a quantum machine to solve a problem so complex that the world’s most powerful supercomputer would need “billions of years” to complete it. Google’s quantum system solved it “in just five minutes.”

The expert argues that this milestone is the moment modern computing quietly, permanently changed direction.

The Convergence: When Quantum and AI Intersect

The briefing outlines why the merger between AI and quantum computing is the critical moment to watch.

AI, he explains, has nearly infinite potential—but only if it can process vast amounts of data. Quantum computers thrive on exactly that challenge. Their architecture allows them to evaluate countless possibilities at once, giving them performance that traditional chips simply can't match.

When these two systems meet, the expert predicts a technological acceleration unlike anything in modern history. As he puts it, “We’re going to see not just exponential growth… but vertical growth.”

This “vertical growth” concept describes breakthroughs happening not over decades—but over months or even weeks.

The briefing details how this convergence could reshape industries such as drug discovery, climate modeling, cybersecurity, logistics, materials science, manufacturing, and national defense. It also warns that most companies will be blindsided by how rapidly the shift unfolds.

The Corporate World Is Already Moving—Quietly

While the public may believe quantum computing is speculative or futuristic, major firms are reacting aggressively:

Nvidia is integrating quantum tools into its AI ecosystem.

is integrating quantum tools into its AI ecosystem. Google has created a dedicated “Quantum AI” team.

has created a dedicated “Quantum AI” team. Microsoft introduced a new Majorana-based quantum chip.

introduced a new Majorana-based quantum chip. DARPA has partnered with leading labs to push quantum-AI development forward.

The expert emphasizes that this is not hype but reality: “This is no longer theoretical stuff.”

He warns that the companies failing to adapt will face severe consequences. As he states, “Companies that fail to adapt will be left behind… and could go bankrupt in a blink of an eye.”

A Moment That Will Reshape American Industry

The briefing closes with a stark message: the coming collision will create dramatic divides between industries, companies, and even nations. In his words, “This will be the biggest tech disruption ever.”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a former hedge-fund manager, serial entrepreneur, bestselling author, and widely recognized voice in the tech and innovation world. A graduate of Cornell University with a degree in computer science, Altucher published early academic research in machine learning and presented AI findings internationally. He contributed to the development of the pioneering “Deep Thought” AI system and later advised IBM’s “Deep Blue” project—the first AI to defeat world chess champion Garry Kasparov. Altucher has founded or co-founded over 20 companies and hosts The James Altucher Show, a podcast with more than 70 million downloads.