Tier One Partners Tapped for InvestGreen Rebrand and Website Project, Leveraging Experience at Intersection of Clean Energy and Financial Services

BOSTON and CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier One Partners, a women-owned, full-service integrated marketing agency, today announced InvestGreen , a company providing retail investors access to institutional-quality clean energy investment opportunities previously only available to elite investors, selected the agency’s Content Studio to lead a comprehensive corporate rebrand and full website redevelopment.

Data centers rely on vast amounts of energy to run. That demand continues to skyrocket without any end in sight, and clean energy companies are racing to develop the breakthrough technology required to meet it. InvestGreen gives investors the chance to invest directly in these companies and potentially earn returns from one of the most extraordinary wealth-building moments of our lifetime.

The Tier One engagement supported InvestGreen’s next phase of growth as the company expands its market presence, including via its recently-completed initial public offering. The InvestGreen Acquisition Corporation trades on NASDAQ under the symbol “IGACU.” Tier One led brand strategy, visual identity modernization, messaging refinement, and UX-forward website design and development.

“InvestGreen is building powerful momentum, and our brand must reflect the scale of our vision,” said Andrew McLean, CEO and Co-founder of InvestGreen. “Tier One brings deep experience supporting organizations telling complex stories at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and finance. The rebrand strengthens our ability to communicate our mission and deliver an intuitive digital experience for individuals seeking to invest in the green economy.”

“We’re proud to partner with InvestGreen, a company that is on a mission to help investors earn returns in the renewable energy sector,” said Ashley Tate, senior vice president and Content Studio lead at Tier One. “Our team is helping to elevate InvestGreen’s brand and build a digital presence that empowers more investors to participate in the transition to a cleaner future.”

About Tier One’s Content Studio

Led by a seasoned veteran of the publishing world, Tier One’s Content Studio is a go-to resource for clients seeking a one-stop shop for their content and digital marketing needs. Our team of copywriters, editors, digital marketers and graphic and UX/UI designers help brands think and act like powerhouse publishers. The Studio's projects range from annual financial and sustainability reports for Fortune 500 companies to website creation and CRM strategy and execution to full corporate rebrands.

About Tier One Partners

Now in our 22nd year, Tier One Partners is a women-owned full-service integrated marketing agency offering PR, content, and digital marketing services. We work with innovators in B2B and B2C AI and other disruptive technologies, digital healthcare, financial services, energy tech, and manufacturing to develop award-winning creative, data-driven strategies that propel them to industry leader status. From day one, we’re committed to earning our clients’ trust, sharing their vision, and embedding their purpose into everything we do. One team, advancing one mission. To learn more, visit wearetierone.com.

Media Contact:

Kathy Wilson

Tier One Partners

781-354-3660

kwilson@wearetierone.com