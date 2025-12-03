Brevard Health Alliance Improves Hypertension Control with RPM Program Utilizing Rimidi's Platform and Connected Devices

Atlanta, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rimidi , a market-leading digital health company that supports healthcare providers with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices, recently partnered with Brevard Health Alliance (BHA) , a federally qualified health center in Florida, on the implementation of a Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) program. The initiative, which utilizes Rimidi’s EHR-integrated platform and connected devices, was launched with support from the State of Florida, Department of Health, through a Cinotti Grant and has demonstrated clinical success that has led to program expansion and improved patient outcomes.

BHA, which serves approximately 65,000 patients across 16 service delivery sites, designed the RPM program to enhance chronic disease management by providing clinicians with more accurate, real-world data between office visits, with an initial focus on hypertension management. This program is the successful culmination of a multi-year focus on expanding BHA’s population health strategy. Their Henry Schein representative — who partners with Rimidi — recognized a strong fit between Rimidi’s capabilities and the health center’s population health goals and connected the teams at a pivotal time, enabling BHA to secure funding and quickly implement the RPM rollout.

The program has achieved notable results since launching, with 95% of enrolled hypertension patients achieving home blood pressure readings under 140/90 during their participation. In fact, in just 20 weeks, BHA has added nearly 200 patients to the program, and patients have seen an average improvement of 12mmHg systolic blood pressure and 5 mmHg diastolic blood pressure, with most patients seeing meaningful, sustained improvement at 9 weeks in the program. This success has allowed BHA to sustain its efforts through RPM reimbursement and expand the scope to include monitoring for high-risk obstetrics patients, with future plans to address other conditions like congestive heart failure and diabetes.

The collaboration between Brevard Health Alliance and Rimidi underscores the organizations’ shared commitment to leveraging technology to improve community health. Patients in the program have reported feeling more connected to their care teams and empowered in managing their health. The proactive monitoring has been particularly beneficial for patients like Virginia S., 93, who noted, "It gives me comfort to know my nurse and doctor can see the readings," and Erik M., 35, who shared that finally getting his blood pressure under control "has given me my confidence back to live my life."

According to BHA’s team, the initiative’s success stems from a combination of strong workflows, consistent clinical leadership and LPN oversight, high engagement from providers and patients, and well-defined processes for enrollment, monitoring, and escalation.

“Brevard Health Alliance's success demonstrates the profound impact of integrating innovative clinical technology within a community health setting,” said Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD, CEO and Founder of Rimidi . “By combining grant-funded innovation with a clear strategy for long-term sustainability, BHA has created a scalable model for how FQHCs can effectively manage chronic conditions, improve patient health, and enhance the provider experience. We are proud to be their partner in this important work.”

BHA Director of Clinical Operations Aubree Moore touted Rimidi’s support as an essential component of the program. “Rimidi distinguished itself through ease of implementation, responsiveness, and a truly collaborative approach. Their team was quick to answer questions, provided essential education to ensure our team was ready, and offered fair, flexible pricing options,” Moore said. “This partnership-focused model made the transition remarkably smooth for both our clinical and operational teams.”

RPM reimbursement, which has recently expanded for FQHCs, is a critical component of long-term sustainability. By combining grant funding with reimbursement revenues, BHA is able to support program staffing and provide patient devices, while the team continues to pursue grant opportunities to expand monitoring to additional patient populations.

About Rimidi

Created by doctors, for doctors, Rimidi is a digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices. By combining clinical data from the EHR with data from connected devices and patient surveys, Rimidi presents a complete picture of the patient and supports care delivery across the continuum from the clinic to the home to allow for proactive, guideline-based management and prioritization of highest-need patients. For more information, visit rimidi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.