Where Food Comes From Partners with Pangea to Empower American Beef Producers Through CARE Certified Sustainable Leather

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, proudly announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Pangea, a global supplier of premium automotive leather, as well as Prime Pursuits and Walmart. Together, all are committed to enhancing transparency within supply chains by introducing CARE Certified sustainable leather to automotive brands across the country while providing beef producers with an additional way to add value.



The joint initiative, “Transparency in Motion,” leverages data-driven, verifiable practices to confirm exactly how its materials are raised, cared for, and processed — making Pangea the first in North America to achieve traceability at this level. Leveraging sustainable practices and transparency throughout the beef supply chain through the CARE Certified program also provides ranchers with an innovative opportunity to add value, while simultaneously communicating the sustainable practices that are implemented into their everyday lives.

As the beef industry faces challenges, including declining hide values due to the rise of synthetic leather alternatives, WFCF continues to innovate, seeking ways to add value for beef producers. By becoming CARE Certified, ranchers can not only enhance the value of their herds but also connect with consumers who increasingly prioritize sustainable practices and ethical sourcing. And now, WFCF is excited to be adding value to leather as well, not just a beef food product.

“Beef producers are at the heart of this initiative,” said John Saunders, CEO of WFCF. “By supporting the CARE Certified program, ranchers can communicate to consumers that they are investing in leather produced from sustainably raised cattle on American ranches. This collaboration with Pangea, Prime Pursuits and Walmart allows us to transform what was once a lost opportunity into something meaningful. This will impact the entire supply chain, not just one piece of it.”

“Pangea deserves commendation for pioneering this innovative approach to leather sourcing, marking the first of its kind in the U.S. This commitment not only elevates both the beef industry and the leather industry but also provides a significant opportunity for automotive manufacturers to lead in sustainable sourcing,” said Leann Saunders, President and COO of WFCF. “By incorporating CARE Certified leather into their vehicles, automotive companies can showcase their dedication to sustainability and to supporting American ranching families.”

“This initiative represents a tremendous opportunity for automotive brands to be at the forefront of a movement,” said Bob Tuuk, Vice President of Global Purchasing at Pangea. “By offering vehicles with CARE Certified leather, brands can distinguish themselves and appeal to an increasingly environmentally conscious consumer base. This is not just about providing a product; it’s about making a positive impact on the industry and championing sustainable practices in a transparent and verifiable way.”

This collaboration signifies a pivotal evolution towards creating a sustainable future for beef producers. By promoting the use of leather as a natural byproduct of the beef industry, this initiative aims to reduce waste and open new avenues for ranchers to market their cattle, while effectively communicating their innovative efforts to consumers.

“As an end-to-end supply chain, our goal is to transform the American beef industry through an increased focus on sustainability and transparency and tell a story about how it not only brings value to our ranch partners but also our end consumers,” said Grant Keenen, Senior Director, Cattle Management & Procurement at Walmart. “As a natural byproduct of an animal already harvested for food, leather in and of itself is one of the most sustainable materials available. By utilizing what already exists to create materials to be used across various industries, we optimize the animal and create added value across the supply chain.”

“Where Food Comes From is committed to partnering with every segment of the supply chain,” Leann Saunders added. “We believe by driving innovation and transparency, we can create value for beef producers and supply chains that want to make a connection with consumers that want more information about sourcing practices. Our mission has always been to create connections between farmers and ranchers and consumers that purchase their products."

This marks a significant step forward in the beef industry, aligning the interests of ranchers, consumers, and manufacturers in a shared vision for sustainability and quality. By supporting CARE Certified leather, automotive manufacturers and consumers are not only making sustainable choices but are also investing in the livelihoods of American ranching families.

For more information about the CARE Certified program and how it benefits beef producers, visit wherefoodcomesfrom.com.



About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

About Pangea

Pangea is a global leather supplier to the world’s leading automotive brands, providing sustainable solutions that drive the future of interiors. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, Pangea serves its customers on four continents with a commitment to ethical sourcing and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit pangeamade.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company’s predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about industry leadership and expectations that the Company’s services will add value for producers, connect with consumers and reduce waste; and demand for, and impact and efficacy of, the Company’s products and services on the marketplace are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural industry; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company’s business, please refer to the Company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

Company Contacts:

C.J. Scott

Manager, Marketing & Communications

cscott@wherefoodcomesfrom.com

Direct: 250-812-9276

www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com

Jay Pfeiffer

Manager, Investor Relations

jpfeiffer@wherefoodcomesfrom.com

Direct: 303-880-9000