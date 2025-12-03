Nutanix Listed in AWS “ICMP” for the US Federal Government

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) solution has been listed in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.

NCP brings together compute, storage, and networking into one unified platform on-premises and in the cloud that’s resilient and easy to manage, helping to reduce the time and effort required to manage IT infrastructure. This empowers agencies to run applications consistently and cost effectively across data center, edge, and cloud environments.

“Federal missions depend on secure, agile, and efficient IT environments,” said Greg O’Connell, Vice President, Federal at Nutanix. “By making Nutanix available on ICMP, we’re helping agencies accelerate modernization so they can focus on delivering critical outcomes—not managing complexity. This trusted platform empowers government teams to simplify operations and keep their mission moving forward.”

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications and AI and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 29,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media.

© 2025 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. All other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix. This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the benefits and capabilities of our platform and our ability to help agencies accelerate modernization and simplify operations. Such statements are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others, the risk that agencies may not realize the expected benefits of our platform and other risks detailed in our SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.