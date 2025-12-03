CarGurus Study Reveals How AI and Omnichannel Shopping are Shaping the Car Buying and Selling Experience

Eighth Annual Consumer Insights Report finds shoppers are blending online convenience with in-person guidance, turning to AI and mobile tools to navigate the market confidently

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus , the No. 1 most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1, today released its U.S. Consumer Insights Report. The eighth annual study examines shopper preferences, challenges, and trends along the car buying and selling journey.

Surveying over 3,000 recent car buyers and sellers, the study uncovers shifts in consumer behavior—from their motivations and research habits, to the types of vehicles and dealerships they consider. Even with economic challenges, consumers remain highly satisfied. The study shows they are embracing digital tools to personalize their journey, boost confidence in their decisions, and streamline steps throughout the process, while still valuing in-person touchpoints before completing a purchase or sale.

Highlights from the 2025 Consumer Insights Report include:

Consumers lean on digital tools more than ever, but still value in-person support: Comfort with online car shopping is at an all-time high—83% of consumers prefer to do more from home, up from 72% in 2022. Even so, most (86%) still choose to see the vehicle in person before buying. The top steps preferred in person include the test drive, price negotiation, and assessing a car’s reliability, showing the important role dealers play in supporting final purchase steps.

Notably, CarGurus users are more AI-open (88%), benefitting from resources like CarGurus’ AI-powered Discover tool —available online and in the app—to research options, compare vehicles, and uncover their best match listings. The high reliance on mobile devices underscores digital adoption in car buying and selling. Over half (54%) use their phones more than desktops, and an additional 31% use both equally. Gen X is the most mobile-oriented (60%), followed by Gen Z and Millennials (both at 52%).

: Most respondents (73%) said economic factors influenced their buying/selling decisions this year, prompting 31% to buy used over new, 24% to hold onto their cars longer, and 23% to delay the process. On the whole, though, transaction timelines were consistent with last year. Over 80% of buyers and 86% of sellers finished the process in under a month. Car buying becomes more personal: While need-based reasons remain the primary driver among buyers, “treating myself” rose to the No. 3 purchase motivation in 2025 (up from No. 4 in 2024). This aligns with a growing sense of personal connection to vehicles, as 69% say a car reflects their identity—up from 49% in 2022. With more new and used cars on the market today, shoppers may be feeling encouraged by the wider selection and broader mix of price points available.



“Car buyers and sellers are more empowered than ever to personalize their journey, both online and in-person,” said Alison Ciummei, Vice President of Product Marketing and Customer Insights at CarGurus. “They’re using digital tools to research more deeply, take actions from home to feel more prepared for a transaction, and make decisions that lead to a more seamless dealership experience. At CarGurus, we’re proud to support that evolution with deep vehicle information, the largest selection of cars2, the No. 1 downloaded car shopping app3, and AI-powered features that build more confidence along every step.”

The full Consumer Insights Report from CarGurus is available here .

The CarGurus Consumer Insights Report is primarily sourced from a May/June 2025 study conducted by CarGurus and NielsenIQ, a leading market research firm. The study included a survey of 3,030 past-four-month auto purchasers/sellers of new or used vehicles. Respondents could qualify as both buyers and sellers, are 18 to 65 years old, and weighted to be representative of the U.S. auto market in terms of demographics (age, gender, income, etc.) and market factors (new/used, price point, etc.). In some cases figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding.

