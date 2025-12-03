Associa Carolinas Celebrates a Decade of Building Community in North and South Carolina

Durham, N.C., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Carolinas, a leading provider of community and homeowners association (HOA) management services throughout Charleston, Charlotte, and Raleigh-Durham, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and a decade of delivering world-class management services.

From comprehensive HOA and condo management to secure financial services and industry-leading technology, Associa Carolinas offers a full suite of services to help HOAs thrive. By providing exceptional support and real-time solutions, they bring a positive impact and deliver meaningful value to every community Associa Carolinas serves.

“Celebrating ten years in the Carolinas is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of the communities we’re honored to serve,” said Associa CEO John Carona. “This milestone reflects our long-standing commitment to raising the standard of community management and supporting boards in building places people are proud to call home.”

An award-winning company dedicated to philanthropic support of the communities it serves, Associa Carolinas provides management expertise to homeowners associations, townhome associations, condominium associations, lifestyle and resort-style communities, and large master-planned developments with on-site management.

“Our ten-year milestone is a direct reflection of the incredible dedication of our employees, whose commitment to service has helped strengthen every community we support,” said Ed Corless, PCAM®, branch president. “We’re deeply grateful to our boards, residents and partners for trusting us over the years and for working alongside us to make neighborhoods more connected, resilient and vibrant.”

