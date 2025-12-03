Flywire Expands Partnership with TenPay Global to Offer Weixin Pay to Chinese Students in South Korea and Malaysia

Flywire builds on existing partnership with Weixin Pay (also known as WeChat Pay) to improve payment experience for Chinese students studying in South Korea and Malaysia

Partnership underscores Flywire’s ongoing product & payment innovation and extends its footprint in growing education markets in Asia

BOSTON and SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Flywire) (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that it has partnered with TenPay Global, Tencent's cross-border payment platform, to extend Weixin Pay (also known as WeChat Pay) as a payment option for Chinese students and families making education payments to universities in South Korea and Malaysia. Through this direct partnership with TenPay Global, Flywire further streamlines the payment experience for Chinese students looking to make international tuition payments in South Korea and Malaysia.

The expansion targets two of Asia's most dynamic and fastest-growing academic destinations for Chinese students. Driven by factors including geographical proximity, cultural affinity, affordability, and more, student mobility within Asia is accelerating. Chinese student enrollment in Malaysia, for example, has seen exponential growth, increasing fivefold from 2019 to over 47,000 Chinese students in 2024. Similarly, South Korea continues to see a steady increase in inbound students , hosting approximately 73,500 Chinese students in 2024.

“As Chinese students increasingly choose to pursue studies closer to home, Flywire is executing a strategy to digitize high-value payments across these critical, high-growth corridors,” said Calvin Chen, VP of Payments, Flywire. “By deepening our collaboration with TenPay Global and connecting Weixin Pay directly within the payment journey for Chinese students bound for South Korea and Malaysia, we are providing the seamless, localized experience that Chinese students demand while helping our institutional clients capture this substantial new payment volume efficiently.”

Through this expanded direct connection, Chinese students and their families can initiate and complete their tuition payments in Renminbi (RMB) via their Weixin (or WeChat) app. This removes traditional barriers associated with cross-border education payments, such as complexity and prolonged processing times. For institutions in South Korea and Malaysia, the integration ensures they receive the full amount owed, reconciled in their local currency, improving cash flow and operational efficiency.

“We are committed to enhancing the experience for our users, and this expansion with Flywire allows us to provide the familiar convenience of using Weixin Pay for Chinese students in these popular regional markets,” said Wenhui Yang, CEO of TenPay Global (Singapore). “For Chinese students studying in South Korea and Malaysia, paying their tuition becomes easy and reliable, further validating our seamless approach to cross-border payments.”

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 4,900* clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

*Excludes clients from Flywire’s Invoiced and Sertifi acquisitions

About TenPay Global

TenPay Global is Tencent’s cross-border payment platform, comprising a network of licensed financial institutions under Tencent. By connecting the Weixin ecosystem, global payment partners, and international users and scenarios, TenPay Global provides end-to-end payment solutions for cross-border remittances, consumption, and commerce. Backed by years of industry experience and a robust risk management framework, TenPay Global delivers world-class standards in system reliability, fund security, and regulatory compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire’s expectations of its payments business. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ .. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

