LG Ad Solutions and Taboola Partner to Bring TV-Driven Performance to the Open Web

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (NASDAQ: TBLA) today announced a new partnership with LG Ad Solutions to offer Performance Enhancer, a solution that connects the gap between premium TV exposure and measurable digital outcomes.

Advertisers are investing in TV because it delivers unmatched reach and impact—and now they can connect that value directly to measurable outcomes. Performance Enhancer provides an end-to-end performance-based solution across CTV and all other digital channels, globally.

“This partnership creates a more connected and measurable ecosystem for brands,” said Serge Matta, President, LG Ad Solutions. “By extending campaigns beyond the Smart TV into high-quality digital environments, brands can drive more site visits and conversions, optimize toward audiences most likely to act, and validate the real performance impact of their CTV investment. It’s a more efficient, more measurable, and more connected way to plan media.”

Performance Enhancer brings together LG Ad Solutions’ deep audience insights—powered by first-party ACR data—with the technology behind Realize, Taboola’s performance advertising platform, and extensive digital inventory to help advertisers:

Broaden Impact: Extend LG Ad Solutions campaigns beyond Smart TVs into thousands of trusted publisher sites to drive more site visits and conversions.



Extend LG Ad Solutions campaigns beyond Smart TVs into thousands of trusted publisher sites to drive more site visits and conversions. Optimize CPA: Optimize toward modeled lookalike audiences with the highest likelihood to convert.



Optimize toward modeled lookalike audiences with the highest likelihood to convert. Quantify ROI: Attribute site visits, engagement, and down-funnel conversions directly back to TV exposure.



Attribute site visits, engagement, and down-funnel conversions directly back to TV exposure. Enhance Efficiency: Consolidate cross-platform measurement to strengthen future media planning and eliminate fragmentation.

“LG Ad Solutions continues to make their TV screens a destination for meaningful connections between brands and audiences,” said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola. “Their massive footprint, trusted brand, and wealth of free CTV content create a tremendous opportunity for advertisers to reach consumers at scale. Through this partnership, we’re bringing the best of both worlds together, from the top-of-funnel impact of the big screen to the mid- to lower-funnel performance of the open web. Together, we’ll help advertisers drive more value and growth by connecting CTV awareness with measurable outcomes.”

About LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions, incorporated as Alphonso Inc., is a global leader in advanced advertising for Connected TV and cross-screen devices, driven by our mission to create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. With a vast network of award-winning LG Smart TVs worldwide, we offer advertisers and content creators broad reach and targeted engagement on the largest screen in the home.



About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale. Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.