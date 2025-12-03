The Apache Software Foundation Announces New Top-Level Projects

Wilmington, DE , Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced that Apache Artemis ™ and Apache Wayang ™ have become Top-Level Projects (TLPs).

Apache Artemis is a high-performance, multi-protocol open source messaging platform designed to power modern microservices and cloud-native applications. Originating from the Apache ActiveMQ project, Artemis delivers exceptional message throughput and supports industry-standard protocols including AMQP, MQTT, and STOMP. Highly flexible by design, it can operate as a standalone broker, be embedded directly into applications, or integrate seamlessly within Java EE application servers.

“Transitioning to ASF Top-Level Project status opens new opportunities for Apache Artemis,” said Christopher L. Shannon, Apache Artemis PMC Chair. “With dedicated contributors and the Foundation’s support, we’re ready to elevate the project’s impact and expand its reach.”

Apache Wayang is a unifying data processing framework that seamlessly integrates and orchestrates multiple data processing systems to deliver flexibility and performance in complex data applications. Its three-layer architecture provides an abstraction between applications and underlying data systems, ensuring seamless integration among diverse platforms, such as Apache Flink, Apache Spark, Tensorflow, and databases. One of Wayang’s key innovations is its cross-platform optimizer, which automates data system selection and spares users from making complex platform choices.

“Achieving ASF Top-Level Project status marks an exciting milestone for Apache Wayang,” said Zoi Kaoudi, Apache Wayang PMC Chair. “This milestone, combined with strong community momentum, positions us to enhance the project and reach even more developers.”

Open source projects need healthy communities to thrive. The ASF provides projects with services and mentorship for building resilient and durable communities throughout their lifecycle. The Apache Incubator provides services to incoming projects (called podlings) that want to enter the ASF and adopt The Apache Way.

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is the global home for open source software, powering some of the world’s most ubiquitous software projects, including Apache Airflow, Apache Camel, Apache Cassandra, Apache Groovy, Apache HTTP Server, and Apache Kafka. Established in 1999, The ASF is at the forefront of open source innovation, setting industry standards to advance software for the public good. Learn more at https://apache.org .

The ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://communityovercode.org/



© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



Media Contact

press@apache.org



###



