DBG ANNOUNCES AVO CUSTOM CRIMSON OUT TEE TO BE DISTRIBUTED DURING ALABAMA VS CLEMSON GAME ON WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3RD

Model and Influencer Sydney Thomas will appear at AVO’s pop-up event one hour before game time

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) (the “Company” or “DBG”) today announced AVO Clothing’s custom Crimson Out tee to be distributed in the Alabama student section seating during the Alabama vs Clemson Game on Wednesday, December 3rd.

This marks a significant milestone for AVO, as it is the first event partnership with the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team. Model, influencer, and University of Alabama graduate Sydney Thomas will appear at the AVO pop-up event celebrating this venture on the Coleman Coliseum on the concourse before the game on Wednesday, December 3rd, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

“We have experienced significant month-over-month revenue growth with AVO x Yea Alabama since we launched our first influencer event in September at the University of Alabama, both online and at the campus bookstores. These influencer campus events coupled with the Greek life photo shoots and ambassador program are creating an amplification model that is very scalable and powerful,” said Hil Davis the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.

This special event offers students, alumni, families and all fans of both Alabama and Clemson a unique opportunity to attend a meet-and-greet with Sydney, as well as sign AVO x Yea Alabama apparel (https://store.yea-alabama.com/collections/avo).

Yea Alabama will earn a 20% royalty on all revenue from the AVO x Yea Alabama apparel collection (https://store.yea-alabama.com/collections/avo). Additionally, AVO and Yea Alabama are committed to generate future NIL market driven opportunities for female student-athletes, which is one of the first NIL initiatives directed specifically to female student-athletes. To support this initiative, Sydney will also share a special discount code for Bama x Avo apparel on her socials, just in time for holiday gifting.

ABOUT AVO:

AVO Clothing is a direct-to-consumer apparel brand that is made in the USA, built around premium-quality, soft and comfortable essentials – t-shirts, tanks, shorts, fleece tops, bottoms and leggings – redefining the intersection of collegiate fashion, women’s sports, and community impact.

By prioritizing craftsmanship and high-quality soft, cozy fabrics over margins and cultivating a community-first ecosystem, AVO has created exceptional demand while channeling its momentum into purpose-driven initiatives. AVO produces collegiate NIL capsule collections which directly proceeds women’s sports funds at partnering universities, empowering female student-athletes and their teams. Monthly drops are co-designed with student-athletes, sororities, and university partners to ensure each collection is relevant, authentic, and connected to the communities it serves.

Most recently, AVO launched its college influencer tour at the University of Alabama, hosting two home-game activations or pop-ups featuring Hallie Batchelder, Darcy McQueeny, Sydney Thomas, Sarah Ashlee Barker, Aaliyah Nye Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix, Trent Richardson, and Mary Serg.

AVO was developed and launched by Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBG)—a NASDAQ-listed company (DBGI) based in Austin, TX, known for curating modern luxury lifestyle brands. DBG’s leadership, including CEO Hil Davis, guides AVO’s strategic direction and operational execution.

PRESS CONTACT:

avo@2pmsharp.com