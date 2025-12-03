Devnexus 2026 Showcases the Powerful Intersection of AI, Java, and Modern Developer Tooling in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devnexus, organized by the Atlanta Java Users Group and the largest Java ecosystem conference in the United States, returns to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta March 4-6, 2026 for three days of intensive learning and hands-on technical depth. The 2026 program brings together thousands of developers, architects, and technology leaders to explore the rapidly evolving intersection of AI, Java, cloud-native engineering, and developer productivity tooling.

With 100+ sessions, 10 content tracks, and a full day of immersive hands-on workshops, Devnexus continues its mission to prepare developers for the technologies defining modern software engineering.

A Conference at the Crossroads of AI and Java

As AI accelerates innovation across every layer of the software ecosystem, Devnexus 2026 highlights how enterprise Java, LLMs, agentic AI, and modern developer practices are converging to build scalable, intelligent systems.

AI Track: Generative AI, Agents & Infrastructure: Developers will gain practical insight into building AI-augmented applications using Java and cloud platforms.

Developers will gain practical insight into building AI-augmented applications using Java and cloud platforms. Java Track: The Future of the JVM & Modern Java Development: Topics include Java 26+, evolving language features, Spring Boot 3.x, reactive systems, cloud-native Java, performance tuning, and JVM internals.

Topics include Java 26+, evolving language features, Spring Boot 3.x, reactive systems, cloud-native Java, performance tuning, and JVM internals. Developer Practices Track: Architecture, Security & Observability: Content covers microservices, event-driven architecture, DevOps, testing, SRE, CI/CD, security, and distributed systems.

Content covers microservices, event-driven architecture, DevOps, testing, SRE, CI/CD, security, and distributed systems. Workshops: Full-Day Deep Dives with Industry Experts: Workshops offer hands-on training in AI agent development with Java, Spring AI, Kafka event streaming, AI-era software engineering fundamentals, and architectural patterns.

Devnexus 2026 features Top Speakers From Leading Global Companies

ADP - Building modern software and engineering teams.

- Building modern software and engineering teams. Apple - deploying a RAG-powered GenAI system at enterprise scale.

- deploying a RAG-powered GenAI system at enterprise scale. Atlassian - Growing developer careers, soft-skill mastery‚ communication, empathy,

- Growing developer careers, soft-skill mastery‚ communication, empathy, AWS - developer tooling, generative AI modernization & cloud best practices.

- developer tooling, generative AI modernization & cloud best practices. Azul System s - JVM performance, cloud cost optimization and runtime engineering.

s - JVM performance, cloud cost optimization and runtime engineering. Capital One - Designing microservices, self-modifying AI agent behavior.

- Designing microservices, self-modifying AI agent behavior. Datadog - observability, monitoring, and production intelligence.

- observability, monitoring, and production intelligence. IBM - Modernizing enterprise Java applications, reliable AI integration.

- Modernizing enterprise Java applications, reliable AI integration. JetBrains - Leveraging IntelliJ IDEA, Advanced debugging and refactoring.

- Leveraging IntelliJ IDEA, Advanced debugging and refactoring. JPMorgan Chase - IDE-integrated coding agents, automate expert workflows.

- IDE-integrated coding agents, automate expert workflows. Microsoft - Java on cloud, AI agent systems and enterprise AI deployment.

- Java on cloud, AI agent systems and enterprise AI deployment. Neo4j - graph databases, GraphRAG, and AI-powered data modeling.

- graph databases, GraphRAG, and AI-powered data modeling. Oracle - Java Platform leadership, language evolution, JVM insights.

- Java Platform leadership, language evolution, JVM insights. Red Hat - MCP, automation, Lean software practices.

- MCP, automation, Lean software practices. Salesforce - AI architecture and enterprise cloud patterns.

- AI architecture and enterprise cloud patterns. VMware - Spring Boot, Spring AI, microservices & enterprise Java patterns.

- Spring Boot, Spring AI, microservices & enterprise Java patterns. Walmart - Using agentic AI, high-volume Java microservices, real-time cloud performance.



Speakers include Java Champions, distinguished engineers, principal architects, and open-source maintainers shaping the future of development.

Why Devnexus Matters in 2026

Attendees will:

Understand how AI is transforming Java development and enterprise architecture

Learn best practices for integrating LLMs, AI agents, and cloud-native AI

Deepen knowledge of the Java platform and JVM performance

Gain strategies for resilient, scalable, and secure systems

Connect with 1,500+ engineers and leaders

Participate in immersive workshops led by industry experts

Event Details

Dates: March 4–6, 2026

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA

Website: https://devnexus.com

Workshops & Registration: https://devnexus.com/events/

About Devnexus

Devnexus is produced by the Atlanta Java Users Group (AJUG) and has grown since 2004 into one of the world’s leading gatherings for software professionals seeking deep technical knowledge and modern engineering practices.

Media Contact

Vincent Mayers, email: vincentm@ajug.org