The Pearl Bitcoin Fund Officially Opens, Offering Accredited Investors a Pathway to Tax-Free Bitcoin Capital Gains

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pearl Bitcoin Fund (the “Fund”), one of the nation’s first investment vehicles that aims to eliminate federal taxes on long-term Bitcoin capital gains, announced today that the Fund has launched and is officially open to accept capital from accredited investors.

Led by Brian P. Phillips , a Forbes-ranked top-10 Opportunity Zone fund manager, the Fund combines Bitcoin’s growth potential with the powerful tax benefits of the federal Opportunity Zone (“OZ”) Program. By investing capital gains from the sale or exchange of capital assets into the Fund, investors can defer federal tax on the initial amount invested until 2026. In addition, investors who hold their Fund position for 10 years or longer may be able to withdraw any portion of their investment completely tax-free through December 31, 2047.

“This is a breakthrough moment for strategic Bitcoin investors,” said Phillips, Managing Member of The Pearl Fund Management Company (the “Firm”). “We've created an investment structure that aims to provide patient investors with significant tax advantages on Bitcoin while avoiding the risks of market timing or asset lending.”

“We had planned to open the fund in early 2026, but with the current Bitcoin price range, we have strong demand to open now so investors can establish their Bitcoin entry price and start their 10-year clock in 2025,” said Phillips.

Fund Structure and Support

Investments in the Fund are invested in the Pearl Bitcoin Company, a QOZB managed by the Firm. Deloitte LLP serves as tax advisor for both entities, Morgan Stanley provides Treasury services, Anchorage Digital is the Bitcoin custodian, and the Fund’s legal documentation was prepared by Cole Frieman & Mallon LLP, a leading investment fund law firm, with additional tax and corporate work handled by Dykema Gossett PLLC. HC Global Fund Services, which oversees $40 billion in assets under administration, has been appointed as the Fund Administrator , providing investor support services, daily Net Asset Value (NAV) calculations, quarterly reporting, and independent KYC/AML compliance procedures. The financial statements of both entities will also undergo independent annual audits, providing further oversight and transparency.



“The Pearl Bitcoin Fund creates access to attractive tax benefits while aiming to maximize investment entry and exit decisions in the hands of the Fund investors,” said Paul Saint-Pierre , Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. “Unlike speculative crypto investing, we believe this is a professionally-structured approach to build Bitcoin-linked wealth over time.”



Generational Wealth Gain using the OZ Program

The Fund’s straightforward “buy and hold” strategy avoids leverage, asset lending, and complex trading strategies, giving investors confidence that Bitcoin assets are held in institutional-grade cold storage with the same custody provider used by Bitcoin ETFs. The structure also enables wealth transfer benefits, as heirs of inherited Fund investments inherit the original investor’s holding period toward the 10-year tax-free capital gains milestone.

The Fund is available exclusively to accredited investors with a minimum investment of $500,000. Alternatively, qualified investors who have—or prefer to create—their own Qualified Opportunity Fund may invest directly in the Company rather than the Fund.

For more information and investment documents, contact invest@thepearl.fund .

About the Firm



The Firm is a pioneering investment firm that combines the proven benefits of Opportunity Zone investing with high-growth assets. As one of the first and most recognized Opportunity Zone Business funds, the Firm has helped investors unlock tax-free wealth creation through structured, long-term investments. The Fund and the Pearl Bitcoin Company were founded by Brian P. Phillips, a seasoned investor ranked in the top 10 OZ fund managers by Forbes. Visit https://www.thepearl.fund for more information and additional disclosures regarding the offering.

Media Contact:



Flight PR

Alysha Light

press@thepearl.fund

Disclaimer

The press release is for informational purposes only and prepared by the Firm. It is not an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any of the securities described herein. Such an offer or solicitation will only be made via means of offering documents (limited liability company agreement and other related materials, including risk factor disclosures and subscription materials), all of which must be read and completed in their entirety. An investment in the Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Investors should consult their own advisors regarding the tax consequences and risks related to an investment in the Fund.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9e5ee9f-0f2f-442c-8ba9-243979526455