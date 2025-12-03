Osteopathic Medical Schools Deliver Billions in Economic Impact and Strengthen U.S. Physician Workforce

Bethesda, MD, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) today released its first-ever Osteopathic Medical Education (OME) Impact Report, showcasing how osteopathic medical schools are increasing opportunities for health and well-being, driving economic growth and strengthening communities across the nation.

“Across America, communities are facing the harsh realities of the national physician shortage and an overstretched healthcare system. This report demonstrates OME’s vital role in shaping a healthier future for all. Our schools are training physicians who serve where they’re needed most and fueling local economies along the way. Together, we’re shaping competent, compassionate doctors who make a real difference every day,” said AACOM President and CEO Robert A. Cain, DO.

Commissioned by AACOM and conducted by EY Quantitative Economics and Statistics, the report found that colleges of osteopathic medicine (COMs) are major economic contributors for their communities through employment, instruction, research and other supporting functions. Additionally, COMs produce high rates of graduates where they are most needed: in primary care, rural medicine and underserved areas.



Topline findings include:

$6.2 billion in economic output supported by COMs

$3.3 billion in GDP supported nationally by COMs

$2.4 billion in labor income supported, with COMs directly paying $1.3 billion in wages, salaries and benefits

COMs supported more than 38,000 jobs across the country, directly creating more than 20,000 jobs

Fifty-six percent of COM alumni serve in primary care specialties, with an additional 25 percent in fields that often supplement or support primary care

Each COM analyzed in the study had more than 45 percent of its graduates practicing in primary care

Twelve percent of COM graduates practice in rural areas

Sixteen percent of COM graduates practice in Medically Underserved Areas

Individual COMs had exceptionally high rates of graduates serving in rural and Medically Underserved Areas (43 percent and 39 percent respectively)

This report quantifies what many in the OME community have observed—that COMs are uniquely positioned to cultivate competent physicians who stay, serve and strengthen the communities they call home.

“These numbers tell a powerful story,” Dr. Cain added. “Every new COM, every graduating class and every new physician represents healthier patients, stronger communities and real hope for the future of healthcare.”

Explore the full set of findings, national brief and more at: aacom.org/2025-ome-impact-report.

About AACOM:

Founded in 1898, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) is the leading voice for the education and training of physicians who practice osteopathic medicine in settings across the medical spectrum—from primary care to the full range of medical specialties. We support our member colleges of osteopathic medicine in their efforts to attract and train individuals who are fueled by a desire to make a difference in our healthcare system by treating the whole person and building a future emphasizing health and wellness for all people. Today, more than 38,000 future physicians—close to 30 percent of all U.S. medical students—are being educated at one of our 43 accredited colleges of osteopathic medicine, encompassing 70 teaching locations in 36 states. To learn more about AACOM, please visit our website.