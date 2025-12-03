SKYX Launches its Patented Ceiling Plug & Play SKYFAN & TURBO HEATER on its U.S. E-Commerce Platform

Driven by Strong Demand, the Company Expects Additional Winter Launches with Several Leading U.S. Retailers, Including Big-Box Chains

Management Expects the Turbo Heater & Ceiling Fan to Generate Significant Revenue Beginning this Winter and Continuing through Fiscal Year 2026

The Company Anticipates that the Winter Launch Will Help Advance its Path to Cash-Flow Positivity

Ceiling Fan and Space Heater Categories Represent a Multi-Billion-Dollar Annual Market, with Tens of Millions of Units Sold Each Year in the U.S.

MIAMI, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the “Company” or “SKYX”), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 100 pending and issued patents globally and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today announced the launch of its newly patented all-in-one ceiling plug & play SKYFAN & TURBO HEATER on its U.S. e-commerce website platform.

The innovative product—combining a ceiling fan with a built-in turbo heater—offers a safer, more efficient alternative to traditional space heaters and addresses a large year-round market opportunity across both winter and summer seasons. The combined ceiling fan and portable heater category is a multi-billion-dollar market, with tens of millions of units sold annually in the U.S. alone.

In response to strong demand, SKYX will offer the product in six colors to serve both residential and commercial markets. Production is now underway with the Company’s manufacturing partners, and SKYX expects a broad rollout in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 to align with the winter season.









Huey Long, CEO of SKYX’s eCommerce Platform Belami, stated: “We’re excited to introduce the SkyFan Turbo Heater, a breakthrough product that launches an entirely new category of heater-fans for our customers. This innovation brings year-round comfort and design together in a single solution, expanding the possibilities for how people heat, cool, and light their indoor and outdoor spaces.”

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms Corp., stated:

“We are experiencing great interest in our turbo heater and ceiling fan from both U.S. and global markets. This product exemplifies our commitment to innovation, safety, and global market products. As we prepare for our upcoming launch, we believe this all-in-one solution will drive significant value for our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

