Global Sports Betting Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Expansion Driven by Evolving Legal Frameworks, Smartphone Adoption, and Growth of Online and eSports Betting Platforms

The sports betting market is expected to grow from USD 155.423 billion in 2025 to USD 256.515 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 10.54%.



The global sports betting market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a shifting legal landscape, widespread adoption of connected devices, and advancements in digital infrastructure. The proliferation of smartphones and improved internet access have made sports betting more accessible, fueling the popularity of online platforms. The rise of eSports and other betting formats has further expanded the market, particularly during periods of heightened digital engagement.

Governments worldwide are increasingly relaxing restrictions on betting and gaming, creating lucrative opportunities for operators and consumers. For instance, as of January 2023, 36 U.S. states have legalized sports betting, reflecting a significant shift in regulatory frameworks. The market is supported by growing consumer interest in sports like football, driven by global events and prominent athletes, but faces challenges such as regulatory compliance and responsible gaming concerns.



Market Drivers

Expansion of Online Sports Betting Platforms



The global increase in smartphone penetration and enhanced internet infrastructure are key drivers of online sports betting growth. Digital transformation has reshaped consumer lifestyles, boosting the adoption of mobile betting platforms. A significant portion of betting revenue comes from mobile devices, highlighting their role in market expansion. Operators are capitalizing on favorable regulatory environments to expand their reach, offering services through apps and online platforms that cater to diverse betting preferences, including sports, casino, and eSports wagering.



Football Segment Growth



Football's global popularity, driven by high-profile players and major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, and Copa America, significantly contributes to the sports betting market. The sport's massive following encourages frequent and substantial wagers, supported by the accessibility of online platforms. The integration of blockchain technology, such as licensed betting exchanges, has further enhanced the football betting segment, attracting tech-savvy bettors and increasing market engagement.



Geographical Outlook

United States



The United States is a dominant force in the global sports betting market, propelled by progressive legalization efforts. As of January 2023, 36 states have legalized sports betting, with 18 states operating regulated markets and 12 offering full-scale online wagering, including states like Virginia and Tennessee, which focus exclusively on online platforms. The relaxation of restrictions, such as the lifting of bans by the American Sports Association, has resulted in significant market activity, with legal betting reaching $73 billion in the first ten months of 2022. This regulatory shift, combined with consumer demand for convenient betting options, positions the U.S. as a key growth market, attracting operators to expand their presence nationwide.



Key Developments



In 2023, the sports betting market saw notable advancements. The relaxation of gambling restrictions across 36 U.S. states by January 2023 marked a significant milestone, fostering market growth and operator expansion. These regulatory changes have encouraged strategic partnerships and innovations, such as the integration of responsible gaming principles by major operators, enhancing brand credibility and consumer trust. The focus on mobile and online platforms continues to drive accessibility, with operators leveraging digital infrastructure to offer seamless betting experiences.



The sports betting market is poised for substantial growth, driven by widespread smartphone adoption, improved digital infrastructure, and progressive legalization, particularly in the U.S., where 36 states have embraced regulated betting as of January 2023. The popularity of football and the rise of online platforms, including mobile apps, are key growth catalysts, while innovations like blockchain-based exchanges enhance market appeal. Despite challenges like regulatory compliance, the market's trajectory remains positive, with opportunities for operators to capitalize on evolving consumer preferences and expanding legal frameworks, especially in North America.



