$67.57 Bn Tuna Fish Market - Global Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Revenue Growth and Assessment of Segments and Regions Including Countries

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tuna Fish Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Tuna Fish Market is expected to grow from USD 54.474 billion in 2025 to USD 67.576 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.40%.



Tuna represents one of the world's most consumed and commercially valuable saltwater fish species, traded globally across more than 70 nations spanning from Atlantic regions to Indonesia. The industry operates through multiple product segments including frozen, canned, and fresh tuna formats, with the fish thriving in warm water environments and offering significant nutritional value through its meaty texture and high protein content.





The tuna industry has experienced substantial expansion since canned tuna gained popularity in the 1970s, transforming from a low-value alternative to premium fish varieties like salmon and cod into a major market force. Current consumption patterns show remarkable scale, with the United States alone consuming approximately 1 billion pounds of canned and packaged tuna annually. This growth extends beyond canned products, as fresh and frozen tuna consumption has increased significantly across key markets including the United States, Canada, Asia Pacific, and Western European countries.



The globalization of culinary culture and increasing health consciousness have contributed to fresh tuna's widespread availability in restaurants and supermarkets worldwide, reflecting broader consumer shifts toward premium seafood options.



Market Challenges and Sustainability Concerns



Despite robust demand, the industry faces significant sustainability pressures that threaten long-term growth prospects. Intensive fishing pressure driven by escalating global demand has created detrimental effects on tuna populations. Critical species including yellowfin and bigeye tuna have reached near-overfishing levels in the Coral Triangle region, threatening the ecological balance of the world's marine biodiversity hub.



The industry confronts multiple operational challenges including overfishing practices, pirate fishing activities, and ineffective management systems that collectively impede sustainable market development. Additionally, evolving consumer preferences toward vegan and vegetarian diets, combined with increasing prevalence of seafood allergies, present headwinds for market expansion during current projection periods.



Health-Driven Growth Factors



Nutritional benefits serve as primary market drivers, with tuna's high omega-3 fatty acid content contributing to cardiovascular health through reduced bad cholesterol and omega-6 fatty acid accumulation in heart arteries. The fish provides substantial vitamin B12 and vitamin D content while offering high-quality protein with minimal carbohydrates and fat.



Medical professionals increasingly recommend tuna consumption for its proven health benefits, including cardiovascular disease risk reduction, cancer prevention, weight management support, and vision problem mitigation. These endorsements strengthen market positioning and consumer acceptance across demographic segments.



Canned tuna specifically drives industry growth through its affordability, versatility, and preparation convenience. Consumer applications span salads, sandwiches, and traditional dishes, with canned tuna ranking as the second most popular seafood item in the United States.



Regional Market Leadership



Europe maintains dominant market positioning, with tuna representing the most consumed seafood across the European Union. The region demonstrates strong consumption patterns with 99.2% of tuna sourced from wild catch versus only 0.83% from aquaculture operations. European consumers' familiarity with tuna and its cooking simplicity contribute to sustained demand levels.



Canned tuna imports represent Europe's most significant canned fish category, indicating robust infrastructure and consumer preference alignment. Industry players actively respond to evolving consumer demands through product innovation, targeting health-conscious demographics with functional product lines emphasizing energy, heart health, and immunity benefits.



Primary European markets include Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France, representing core consumption centers that drive regional demand patterns and influence global market dynamics.



The tuna industry presents a complex landscape balancing substantial commercial opportunities against critical sustainability imperatives, requiring strategic navigation of consumer health trends, environmental responsibilities, and operational challenges.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $54.47 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $67.58 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Bolton Group

Century Pacific Foods Inc

Jealsa Corporation

Grupo Albacore S.A.

ITOCHU Corporation

Thai Union Group Inc

Dongwon Group

IBL Ltd

FCF Co. Ltd

Sea Delight

American Tuna

Segmentation:

By Species

Skipjack

Albacore

Yellowfin

Bigeye

Bluefin

Others

By Type

Canned

Fresh

Frozen

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

Online

By End Use

Residential

Commercial and Industrial

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/70q8zg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment