$30+ Bn Data Center Physical Security Markets - Global Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Expansion Driven by Rising Data Breaches, Strict Compliance Requirements, and AI-Enabled Surveillance Innovations

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Physical Security Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Center Physical Security Market, projected to grow from USD 15.076 billion in 2025 to USD 30.841 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.39%

Driven by rising cyber and physical threats, regulatory mandates, and data center expansion, the market is experiencing robust growth. Despite challenges such as high costs and integration complexities, innovations in AI, biometrics, and IoT are propelling the market forward, with North America leading and Asia-Pacific growing rapidly.







Data centers support critical operations in cloud computing, AI, and enterprise IT, storing sensitive data like financial records and intellectual property. Physical security measures, including biometric access controls, high-definition video surveillance, and perimeter defenses, ensure data integrity and operational continuity.

The market's growth is fueled by the global surge in data generation, estimated at 181 zettabytes by 2025, and the increasing reliance of industries like IT, telecom, BFSI, and healthcare on secure data centers (International Data Corporation, 2024). The market's strategic importance is underscored by the need to protect against physical breaches, which can lead to data loss and significant financial damage.



Growth Drivers

Rising Threats: Over 2.6 billion personal records were exposed globally in 2024, highlighting the need for integrated physical and cyber security (Cybersecurity Ventures, 2024).

Regulatory Compliance: Regulations like GDPR and HIPAA mandate stringent security protocols, driving adoption of advanced systems (European Commission, 2016; U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1996).

Data Center Expansion: With 3,000 new facilities planned globally by 2027, demand for security solutions is surging (Data Center Dynamics, 2024).

Technological Advancements: Innovations like AI-powered surveillance and IoT-enabled monitoring enhance security. In July 2024, Cisco launched an enhanced physical security platform with edge computing capabilities (Cisco Systems, 2024).

Market Restraints

High Costs: Advanced systems like biometric access controls require significant investment, deterring smaller operators.

Integration Complexities: Integrating new technologies with existing infrastructure demands expertise and can disrupt operations.

Low-Cost Alternatives: Budget constraints lead some organizations to opt for less robust solutions, limiting market growth.

Geographical Analysis

North America: The region dominates, with the U.S. hosting over 2,600 data centers in 2024, representing 40% of global capacity (Data Center Knowledge, 2024). The IT and telecom sector leads, with biometric access controls used in 60% of U.S. facilities (U.S. Department of Commerce, 2024). Canada invested $1 billion in new data centers, and Mexico saw a 10% rise in investments in 2024 (Canadian Data Center Association, 2024; Mexican Ministry of Economy, 2024). Regulatory frameworks like FISMA and innovation from companies like Honeywell drive growth (National Institute of Standards and Technology, 2002).

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region, led by China's 450 data centers and India's 15% market growth in 2024, fueled by initiatives like Digital India and $2 billion in investments (China National Development and Reform Commission, 2024; Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, 2024). Video surveillance, with AI-powered cameras in 80% of new facilities, dominates (Asia Pacific Data Center Association, 2024). Japan invested $1.5 billion in data centers, boosting security demand (Japanese Ministry of Economy, 2024).

Europe: Germany and the UK lead, with Germany hosting 500 data centers in 2024 (German Data Center Association, 2024). The government sector, using advanced monitoring for GDPR compliance, is significant (European Commission, 2016). France invested €1 billion in energy-efficient data centers, and the EU allocated €2 billion for digital infrastructure in 2024 (French Ministry of Economy, 2024; European Commission, 2024).

Segment Analysis

Access Control Solutions: This segment is critical, with 70% of global data centers using biometric systems in 2024 (International Security Journal, 2024). Assa Abloy's Aperio wireless system, launched in August 2024, enhances integration (Assa Abloy, 2024).

IT and Telecom Vertical: Accounting for 35% of security spending, this sector relies on video surveillance, with Hikvision's 4K IP cameras launched in July 2024 (Hikvision Digital Technology, 2024; Data Center Frontier, 2024).

Security Consulting Services: Growing rapidly, this segment supports compliance with GDPR and HIPAA, with Honeywell's new consulting service launched in August 2024 (Honeywell International, 2024).

Key Developments

Assa Abloy Aperio Launch: In August 2024, a wireless access control system was introduced (Assa Abloy, 2024).

Hikvision 4K Cameras: Launched in July 2024, enhancing telecom data center security (Hikvision Digital Technology, 2024).

Honeywell Consulting Service: Introduced in August 2024, focusing on GDPR and HIPAA compliance (Honeywell International, 2024).

Cisco Platform Upgrade: In July 2024, added edge computing features (Cisco Systems, 2024).

Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Update: In June 2024, integrated energy-efficient monitoring (Schneider Electric, 2024).

Regional Investments: India ($2 billion), U.S. (300 new data centers), and EU (€2 billion) in 2024 drive growth (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, 2024; Data Center Knowledge, 2024; European Commission, 2024).

The Data Center Physical Security Market is thriving, driven by rising threats, data center expansion, and technological advancements. North America leads, with Asia-Pacific growing rapidly. Industry experts should monitor innovations, regulatory changes, and regional investments to capitalize on opportunities through 2030.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.08 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.84 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Assa Abloy Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Hikvision Digital Technology

Cisco System Inc.

Securitas Technology

Axis Communication

Data Center Physical Security Market Segmentation:

By Components

Hardware

Software

Services

By Solutions

Access Control System

Biometric Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

Environment Control

Fire Protection System

Redundant Power System

Surveillance & Monitoring System

Others

By Data Center Type

Colocation

Hyperscale

Edge Data Centers

Others

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

By End-User

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Taiwan

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkogfb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment