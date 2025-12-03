Polyrizon Reports Positive Mucoadhesion Results for Intranasal Naloxone Hydrogel Compared to Marketed Intranasal Naloxone product

Superior Mucoadhesion may potentially Translate into More Reliable Opioid Overdose Reversal in Real-World Emergencies

Ra’anana, Israel, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ) (“Polyrizon” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focusing on the development of intranasal products, today announced compelling new preclinical data showing its proprietary naloxone hydrogel adheres to nasal tissue longer than an approved and marketed intranasal naloxone spray product.

Using an established ex-vivo rabbit nasal mucosa model, researchers evaluated the persistence of Polyrizon’s hydrogel formulation versus commercial product by applying each formulation to mucosal tissue and washing with Simulated Nasal Electrolyte Solution (SNES) over a 30-minute period. Quantification of residual fluorescence revealed that Polyrizon’s hydrogel maintained higher values of the fluorescence marker when compared to the commercial product, with differences reaching high statistical significance (p < 0.0001, two-way ANOVA), indicating notably stronger and more durable mucosal retention.

The results showed that Polyrizon’s Trap and Target ™ (T&T) hydrogel exhibited significantly higher mucoadhesion levels compared to the commercial product, supporting potentially prolonged contact at the nasal deposition site and potentially enhancing bioavailability.

Improved mucoadhesion is a critical factor for intranasal drug delivery - particularly for emergency treatments such as opioid overdose reversal - because enhanced residence time at the nasal deposition site can support more reliable absorption and potentially faster onset of action.

“We believe that these outcomes further validate the potential of our T&T hydrogel platform and highlight its unique advantages in intranasal drug delivery,” said Tomer Izraeli, CEO of Polyrizon. “The ability to significantly outperform an existing marketed product in mucoadhesion is an important milestone as we continue advancing our Naloxone program.”

This new dataset builds directly on the previously reported encouraging stability results, which demonstrated the robustness of Polyrizon’s formulation under various storage conditions. Collectively, stability plus mucoadhesion performance reinforce the potential of Polyrizon’s T&T technology to deliver a safer, more reliable, and more effective intranasal Naloxone product.

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Polyrizon’s proprietary Capture and Contain TM, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a “biological mask” with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. Polyrizon are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. Polyrizon refers to its additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target ™, or T&T. For more information, please visit https://polyrizon-biotech.com.

