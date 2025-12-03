Centrilogic Achieves All Six Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Designations, Demonstrating Deep Expertise Across Microsoft’s AI Cloud Services Portfolio

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrilogic, a global provider of IT transformation solutions, has successfully achieved all six Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program solution designations, validating its deep expertise and proven success in delivering comprehensive AI and cloud solutions that help businesses modernize, innovate, and grow.

Achieving all six solution partner designations is a rare distinction amongst the hundreds of thousands of Microsoft partners worldwide, underscoring Centrilogic’s position among an elite group representing less than 1% of the global partner ecosystem. The six partner program solution designations include:

Infrastructure: Azure

Azure Data and AI: Azure

Azure Digital and App Innovation: Azure

Azure Security: Azure and Microsoft 365

Azure and Microsoft 365 Modern Work: Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 Business Applications: Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform





Empowering Mid-market and Enterprise Companies across the Microsoft Platform:

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft AI Cloud, Centrilogic is uniquely positioned to help organizations across industries accelerate digital transformation and achieve lasting impact through Microsoft services and technologies. As a go-to partner for complex deployments and holistic digital transformation solutions, our team’s capabilities span application modernization, cloud optimization, data & analytics, security, advisory, and generative & agentic AI.

“Earning all six Microsoft AI Cloud Partner designations is a testament to our strategic alignment with Microsoft and to our team’s relentless commitment to customer success and innovation,” said Doug Tracy, CEO at Centrilogic. “Our work goes far beyond certifications. Every day, we help companies tackle their most pressing business challenges, from modernizing legacy systems, unlocking the value of their data, and deploying generative and agentic AI solutions to automate and transform operations. Together with Microsoft, we’re delivering solutions that not only solve today’s challenges, but also position our customers to seize tomorrow’s opportunities.”

Building a Blueprint for the Frontier Firm

Centrilogic is deeply aligned with Microsoft’s vision for the “Frontier Firm” – companies that blend human ingenuity with AI agents to operate with agility, automate manual processes, and create new value faster than ever before. As a member of Microsoft’s AI Frontier program, Centrilogic works with customers to assess AI readiness, identify strong use cases for AI solutions, reimagine their businesses models and workflows, and build and deploy AI-first solutions that help them modernize their businesses and achieve competitive advantage.

With over 20 years of IT transformation expertise, Centrilogic has supported more than 700 mid-market and enterprise customers globally through our team of 150+ Microsoft-certified professionals, including 3 Microsoft MVPs and 3 Advanced Specializations.

About Centrilogic:

Centrilogic is a global provider of IT Transformation solutions that empower organizations to realize their full digital potential. Armed with capabilities that span the stack, Centrilogic delivers resilient end-to-end digital solutions that help companies reshape the role of their technology platforms as business-driving assets. With regional headquarters in Canada, the USA, and the UK, Centrilogic delivers solutions to innovative companies worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT

Matt Callahan

VP, Marketing – Centrilogic

pr@centrilogic.com