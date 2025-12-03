Elevar Therapeutics Announces Publication of CARES-310 Study Final Analysis in The Lancet Oncology

Phase 3 trial assessed the efficacy and safety of Elevar’s rivoceranib in combination with camrelizumab as a first-line therapy for uHCC

The combination continued to show clinically meaningful survival improvement versus sorafenib, a standard first-line treatment for uHCC

Elevar plans to resubmit its new drug application for camrelizumab/rivoceranib combination therapy in January 2026



FORT LEE, N.J., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevar Therapeutics, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of HLB Co., Ltd. and a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options, today announced that the final analysis of its Phase 3 CARES-310 study was published in The Lancet Oncology . The study assessed the efficacy and safety of the combination of Elevar’s drug candidate rivoceranib, an oral TKI, and camrelizumab, a PD-1 inhibitor, as a first-line therapy for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).

In the randomized, open-label, international trial (NCT03764293), which included 543 patients at 95 study sites across 13 countries/regions, camrelizumab plus rivoceranib continued to show clinically meaningful survival improvement versus sorafenib (median overall survival of 23.8 vs. 15.2 months), a standard first-line treatment for uHCC, and a manageable safety profile.

Elevar plans resubmission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the combination therapy of camrelizumab and rivoceranib in January 2026.

"Having our Phase 3 study final analysis published in a prestigious journal such as The Lancet Oncology is momentous for Elevar Therapeutics and, even more so, for the global liver cancer patient community,” said Bryan Kim, chief executive officer of Elevar. “The data clearly showed the potential of our combination treatment of camrelizumab and rivoceranib, as it significantly improved survival compared to the standard treatment option. This is evidence that our hard work developing better therapies for patients with few options is paying off. We're proud of everyone on our team and our partners for hitting this milestone, and we’re focused on getting this promising treatment to patients everywhere as soon as possible."

Findings:

Between June 28, 2019, and March 24, 2021, 543 patients (457 [84%] males; 450 [83%] were Asian) were randomly assigned to receive camrelizumab-rivoceranib (n=272) or sorafenib (n=271). At final analysis on June 14, 2023, the median follow-up was 22.1 months (IQR 11.9-30.3) in the camrelizumab-rivoceranib group and 14.9 months (7.2-28.3) in the sorafenib group. Median overall survival was 23.8 months (95% CI 20.6-27.2) with camrelizumab-rivoceranib and 15.2 months (13.2-18.5) with sorafenib (hazard ratio [HR] 0.64 [95% CI 0.52-0.79]; one-sided p<0.0001). Median progression-free survival was 5.6 months (95% CI 5.5-7.4) with camrelizumab-rivoceranib and 3.7 months (95% CI 3.1-3.7) with sorafenib (HR 0.54 [95% CI 0.44-0.67]; one-sided p<0.0001).

The most common grade 3 or 4 treatment-related adverse events were hypertension (104 [39%] of 272 patients in the camrelizumab-rivoceranib group vs. 40 [15%] of 269 patients in the sorafenib group), palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (33 [12%] vs. 42 [16%]), increased aspartate aminotransferase (47 [17%] vs. 14 [5%]), and increased alanine aminotransferase (38 [14%] vs. 8 [3%]). Treatment-related serious adverse events were reported in 69 (25%) patients in the camrelizumab-rivoceranib group and 18 (7%) patients in the sorafenib group. Treatment-related deaths occurred in one patient each in the camrelizumab-rivoceranib group (multiple organ dysfunction syndrome) and sorafenib group (respiratory failure and circulatory collapse).

About Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of liver cancer and most frequently develops in people with chronic underlying liver inflammation, which may be from viral and non-viral causes. HCC typically has a poor prognosis with limited treatment options and continues to be a diagnosis with an ongoing urgent medical need. More than 800,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with liver cancer each year and it is also a leading cause of cancer deaths, accounting for more than 700,000 annually, according to the American Cancer Society.

About Rivoceranib

Rivoceranib, a small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), is a highly potent inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR), a primary pathway for tumor angiogenesis. VEGFR inhibition is a clinically validated target to limit tumor growth and disease progression. Rivoceranib is currently being studied as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapy in various solid tumor indications. Ongoing clinical studies include uHCC (in combination with camrelizumab), gastric cancer (as a monotherapy and in combination with paclitaxel), adenoid cystic carcinoma (as a monotherapy) and colorectal cancer (in combination with Lonsurf®). Rivoceranib was the first TKI approved in gastric cancer in China (November 2014). It is also approved in China in combination with camrelizumab as a first-line treatment for uHCC (January 2023). The drug has been studied in more than 6,000 patients worldwide and was well tolerated in clinical trials with a comparable safety profile to other TKIs and VEGF inhibitors. Orphan drug designations have been granted in gastric cancer (U.S., EU and South Korea), in adenoid cystic carcinoma (U.S.) and in uHCC (U.S. and EU). Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. holds the global rights (excluding China) to rivoceranib and has partnered for its development and marketing with HLB-LS in South Korea. Rivoceranib, under the name apatinib, is also approved in China for advanced gastric cancer and in second-line advanced HCC by the Chinese-territory license-holder, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., (Hengrui Pharma), under the brand name Aitan®.

About Camrelizumab

Camrelizumab (SHR-1210) is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to the programmed death-1 (PD-1) receptor. Blockade of the PD-1/PD-L1 signaling pathway is a therapeutic strategy showing success in a wide variety of solid and hematological cancers. Camrelizumab is developed by Hengrui Pharma and has been studied in more than 5,000 patients. Currently, 50 clinical trials are underway in a broad range of tumors (including liver cancer, lung cancer, gastric cancer and breast cancer, etc.) and treatment settings. Camrelizumab, under the brand name AiRuiKa®, is currently approved for eight indications in China, including monotherapy for the treatment of HCC (second-line), in combination with rivoceranib as a treatment for uHCC (first-line), relapsed/refractory classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma (third-line), esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (second-line) and nasopharyngeal carcinoma (third-line or further) and in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (non-squamous and squamous), esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and nasopharyngeal carcinoma in the first-line setting. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Orphan Drug Designation to camrelizumab for advanced HCC in April 2021 and by the EMA in August 2024.

In October 2023, Elevar licensed camrelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, for commercialization from Hengrui Pharma worldwide excluding Greater China and Korea.