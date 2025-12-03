$37+ Bn Private Mobile Radio Market - Global Forecasts from 2025 to 2030 with Motorola, Thales Group, Harris, and JVCKENWOOD Leading

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private Mobile Radio Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Private Mobile Radio Market is expected to grow from USD 24.384 billion in 2025 to USD 37.007 billion in 2025 to USD 37.007 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.70%

North America holds a significant market share, driven by advanced defense infrastructure and high adoption in public safety and hospitality sectors. In 2024, the U.S. led with substantial investments in PMR for law enforcement and emergency services. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing, propelled by rapid urbanization, infrastructure projects, and government support for public safety in countries like China and India. Europe follows, with strong adoption in utilities and defense, supported by TETRA standards.







Key players, including Motorola Solutions Inc., Thales Group, Harris Corporation, and JVCKENWOOD Corporation, dominate the market due to their strong brand reputation and innovative product offerings. In 2023, Motorola Solutions launched the MOTOTRBO Ion, a next-generation digital PMR with enhanced data capabilities for industrial applications. Thales introduced advanced TETRA solutions in 2024, focusing on interoperability for public safety. These companies are leveraging strategic partnerships and R&D to maintain market leadership.



Rising Military Expenditure



Increasing global military expenditure is a primary driver of the PMR market. Both developed and developing economies are investing heavily in modernizing defense infrastructure, prioritizing advanced communication systems to enhance operational efficiency. In 2024, global military spending reached USD 2.5 trillion, with significant allocations for cutting-edge equipment, including PMR systems, according to industry reports.

The adoption of digital PMR technologies, such as Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), is critical for secure, real-time communication in defense operations. Governments' focus on strengthening military capabilities, particularly in response to geopolitical tensions, is driving demand for reliable, high-performance PMR systems, boosting market growth.



Growth in Construction Projects



The global construction sector's expansion is significantly contributing to PMR market growth. Rising disposable incomes and government initiatives to support residential and infrastructural development, particularly in developing economies, have increased the number of construction projects. In 2024, the global construction market was valued at USD 12 trillion, with notable growth in Asia-Pacific and Africa. The need for worker safety and operational coordination on large-scale projects has spurred demand for PMR systems, which enable seamless communication among personnel. Employers' emphasis on safety compliance further accelerates the adoption of these radios, particularly in emerging markets.



Demand for Critical Communications



The surge in criminal activities, terrorism, and natural disasters has heightened the need for robust communication systems. PMR systems provide uninterrupted, secure communication essential for rapid decision-making in high-stakes environments like emergency medical services and law enforcement. In 2023, the increasing frequency of natural disasters, such as floods and wildfires, underscored the importance of reliable communication for first responders, driving PMR adoption. The healthcare sector, particularly emergency services, has seen a spike in demand for PMR systems to ensure real-time coordination during crises, further fueling market growth.



Evolving Professional Business Environment



Changes in professional business environments, particularly in travel, hospitality, and construction, are driving the adoption of advanced wireless communication systems. The need for operational efficiency and real-time coordination in these sectors has led to increased reliance on PMR systems. For instance, in 2024, the hospitality sector adopted PMR for staff coordination in large resorts and event management, enhancing service delivery and safety protocols. Compliance with standards like TETRA ensures interoperability and reliability, further supporting market expansion.

Market Challenges



Temporary disruptions in manufacturing and communication sectors, due to supply chain constraints in 2023, may hinder market growth in the short term. Additionally, high initial costs of digital PMR systems could limit adoption in cost-sensitive markets, requiring manufacturers to balance innovation with affordability.



Market Segmentation Analysis

By Technology



The PMR market is segmented into digital and analog technologies. Digital PMR, particularly TETRA-based systems, dominated in 2024 due to its superior clarity, security, and interoperability. Digital systems are increasingly adopted in public safety and military applications, driving segment growth.



By Application



Key applications include military and defense, law enforcement, construction, utilities, travel and hospitality, and others. The military and defense segment held the largest share in 2024, driven by high investment in secure communication systems. The construction sector is the fastest-growing, fueled by global infrastructure development and safety requirements.



Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Sepura Limited

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Thales Group

Hytera Communications Corporation

Airbus SLC

Tait Communications

Simoco Wireless Solutions

Icom Inc.

By Technology

Analog

Digital

By Application

Public Safety

Military and Defense

Transportation

Construction

Utilities

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Hospitality

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

