Birdair Wins Industry Award for Architectural and Ornamental Excellence in Building the Under Armour Global Headquarters

Washington, D.C. — December 1, 2025 — Birdair, the global leader in custom tensile membrane structures, is proud to announce that the company, together with Iron Workers Local Union 5 in Washington, D.C., has won IMPACT’s 2024 Project of the Year Award in the Architectural/Ornamental (Below 5,000 workhours) category for their work on Under Armour’s new Global Headquarters in Baltimore. IMPACT is an association comprised of over 4,000 contractors and 130,000 ironworkers that supports industry growth by expanding work opportunities for union ironworkers and partner contractors nationwide.

The Under Armour HQ features a striking 21,000-square-foot TensoSky® ETFE façade engineered and installed by Birdair. Architectural firm Gensler envisioned a transparent, lightweight enclosure that would elevate the building’s identity while advancing its sustainability goals. Birdair translated that vision into a complex system of 27 custom ETFE panels spanning more than 400 feet and reaching heights of 50 to 75 feet that integrate seamlessly with the project’s mass timber structure.

“This project shows what’s possible when innovation and skilled craftsmanship meet,” said James Thomas, director of construction at Birdair, who accepted the award alongside Michele Roth, business development manager and director of marketing. “Iron Workers Local 5 delivered exceptional execution in the field, and together we brought a challenging and highly visible façade to life.”

The team overcame several unique installation challenges, including navigating green roof areas with specialized access systems, coordinating transport of oversized components in standard sea containers, and engineering the façade to withstand waterfront wind loads and vortex conditions. The steel arched framing system, weighing a total of 105 tons, was fabricated and erected to support the ETFE membrane with exacting precision.

Beyond aesthetics, the façade plays a role in Under Armour’s pursuit of LEED® Platinum and Net Zero energy targets. ETFE’s transparency, low weight, and thermal performance help maximize daylight while minimizing energy demand—reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainable, forward-looking design.

