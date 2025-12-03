Ninja Casino Teams Up With Bingo Rimér as New Ambassador

Stockholm, Sweden, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninja Casino announces a new strategic partnership with Swedish media personality, entrepreneur, and podcast host Bingo Rimér, who will step into the role of Brand Ambassador for 2025–2026.

Through the collaboration, Rimér will produce ongoing digital content, including monthly reels, stories, and behind-the-scenes moments shared across his social channels. His role will also include appearances at selected Ninja Casino events, activations, and other brand-related activities as a recognizable face for the brand.



In addition, Ninja Casino will be featured in Rimér’s popular podcast “Tack & Förlåt”, where he will integrate the collaboration naturally through conversation, experiences, and mentions as part of the ongoing storytelling.

“Bingo brings an honesty and spontaneity that audiences truly respond to,” says Susanna Hillborg, Brand Manager at Ninja Casino. “He has this rare ability to make everyday moments entertaining, and that’s exactly the kind of energy we want around the brand.”



Rimér, known for his longstanding presence in Swedish entertainment and entrepreneurship, looks forward to a collaboration built on long-term value and authentic expression.



“I only do things that feel fun and give me energy. Ninja Casino understood how I operate right away. We kicked off our collaboration by flying a hot air balloon over Stockholm, which says a lot. Do it properly or don’t do it at all. I like when brands dare to go all in and don’t hold back. Ninja Casino is exactly like that. We think the same way, and we laugh just as much. That’s why I believe this is going to be a lot of fun moving forward. Big things are going to happen here.”



The partnership is designed to evolve throughout the year as new stories, formats, and touchpoints are developed. NinjaCasino.se continues to shape its communication through collaborations with recognizable voices and community-focused creators who can speak to audiences in a modern and authentic way.



About Ninja Casino



Ninja Casino is a digital entertainment brand offering online gaming experiences in a secure and licensed environment. The company focuses on simplified user journeys, responsible entertainment, and transparent communication throughout the player experience.



About Bingo Rimér



Bingo Rimér is a Swedish photographer, entrepreneur, and media personality. With over two decades in the industry, he has built multiple brands, developed a substantial digital following, and co-hosts the podcast “Tack & Förlåt”, known for its candid conversations and personal tone.



https://thenewsfront.com/ninja-casino-teams-up-with-bingo-rimer-as-new-ambassador/