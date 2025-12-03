SparkCharge, MassCEC, and Zipcar Launch First Off‑Grid EV Charging Hub for Shared Mobility in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SparkCharge, the world’s largest EV fleet charging network, has partnered with the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) and Zipcar, the world’s leading car-sharing network, to launch its first off-grid, mobile DC fast charging hub for shared electric vehicles (EVs) in the Northeast. Located at Zipcar’s maintenance facility in East Boston, an Environmental Justice (EJ) community, this project is a breakthrough in delivering scalable, equitable EV infrastructure without the constraints of the traditional grid.

Funded through MassCEC’s InnovateMass program, the pilot introduces a flexible model that supports a rotating fleet of Zipcar EVs, enabling on-site mechanics to rapidly recharge vehicles before dispatching access to Zipcar EVs to communities across Greater Boston for members and rideshare drivers to utilize.

“At SparkCharge, we believe electrification should never be limited by where the grid is or how long it takes,” said Joshua Aviv, Founder and CEO of SparkCharge. “With this program in East Boston, we’re showing how fleets can deploy at scale, in any community, and deliver clean mobility today. This is about more than charging, you’re seeing a future where shared vehicles power equitable access, cleaner air, and mobility freedom for all.”

The Mobile Battery-Powered Trailer delivers 320kW DC fast charging without the delays or high costs typically associated with fixed infrastructure. The trailer is seamlessly integrated with Zipcar’s existing onsite power, drawing supplemental energy from the facility to recharge its high-capacity batteries between sessions, ensuring consistent, high-speed charging without overloading the local grid. By eliminating the need for major grid upgrades, the project demonstrates a rapid-deployment, zero-upfront-cost solution for Zipcar EVs available for members and rideshare drivers.

“This is a blueprint for the future of EV charging: fast, convenient, and community-first,” said Leslie Nash, MassCEC’s Senior Director of Technology-to-Market. “Every resident deserves access to clean, reliable transportation. By partnering with SparkCharge and Zipcar in East Boston, we’re showing how Massachusetts is leading the way in clean transportation innovation, making sure the economic benefits of electrification reach the communities that need them most.”

As the shared mobility sector continues to grow, fleet electrification will play a critical role in helping the Commonwealth meet its net-zero 2050 targets. The East Boston hub brings those ambitions to life, delivering cost-effective, instantly scalable charging to a vital transit corridor while enhancing service availability in neighborhoods underserved by public infrastructure.

“For twenty-five years, Zipcar has been a leader in shared mobility, and we’re proud to take another step toward a more sustainable future,” said Angelo Adams, President of Zipcar. “Working with SparkCharge and MassCEC allows us to bring fast, reliable EV charging directly to our members and rideshare drivers, making clean transportation more accessible across Boston.”

This collaboration marks a new milestone in clean mobility and fleet electrification, reinforcing SparkCharge’s commitment to building the most flexible, future-proof charging network in North America.

