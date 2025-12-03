The Bank of Glen Burnie Names Todd Capitani to its Leadership Team as Chief Financial Officer

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bank of Glen Burnie®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ), has named Todd Capitani as executive vice president and chief financial officer, announced Mark C. Hanna, president and CEO of Glen Burnie Bancorp and The Bank of Glen Burnie (the “Bank”). Capitani brings more than 35 years of financial experience across banking, corporate finance, government contracting, and public company operations. His leadership will play a key role in guiding the Bank’s financial strategy, balance sheet management, and long-term growth initiatives.

“Todd’s track record speaks for itself. He has extensive expertise in capital planning, asset-liability management, regulatory relations, and public-company reporting, making him exceptionally well-suited to help the Bank advance our strategic priorities. We are pleased to welcome him to the team, he is an excellent complement to the recent additions of several key leadership positions,” stated Mark Hanna. “I look forward to working with Todd and our team as we implement strategies to support thoughtful growth, maintain financial resiliency, and create long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

From 2009 until joining The Bank of Glen Burnie, Capitani served as chief financial officer and executive vice president for Shore Bancshares, Inc. and its predecessor, The Community Financial Corporation. During that time, he helped lead the organization through a period of significant expansion, with total assets growing from $600 million to more than $6 billion. He played a central role during the company’s two mergers, oversaw multiple capital raises and executed public market strategies, including a successful NASDAQ listing. Prior to his time with Shore Bancshares, he held senior management positions at Deloitte Consulting and Ruesch International, Inc.

Capitani holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics with an accounting concentration from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and earned a Certified Public Accountant designation. He also completed advanced leadership programs through Harvard Business School and the Yale School of Management.

“I am excited to join The Bank of Glen Burnie and believe in the vision and strategic plan Mark has developed with the Board of Directors and bank leadership team,” stated Todd Capitani. “Executing the bank’s strategic plan with thoughtful growth, expense control and balance sheet management should create operating leverage and increase profitability in a safe and sound manner. Our success will expand our reach and enhance the bank’s role in the communities we serve.”

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® (the “Bank”) is a locally owned community bank with six Anne Arundel County branches. The Bank is engaged in commercial and retail banking, including accepting demand and time deposits and originating loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at thebankofglenburnie.com. NMLS# 478089.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

