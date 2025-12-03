Aquant Launches Agent Library to Scale Domain Intelligence Across Every Role and Function

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquant , the leader in AI for organizations who service, build, and sell complex equipment, today announced the launch of its Agent Library, a growing catalog of ready-to-use AI agents built on Aquant’s Agentic AI Platform. Equipment manufacturers, service providers, and dealer networks are realizing that general-purpose AI tools cannot accurately interpret their complex data or support the specialized workflows their businesses rely on.Access Aquant’s Agent Library here .

With this launch, Aquant moves beyond a service-only solution and establishes itself as a company-wide intelligence layer. The Agent Library, consisting of more than 25 pre-built and customizable agents, enables functions across the business (from Service to Sales to Marketing to Product & Engineering) to tap into the data and expertise historically buried inside service operations.

What’s Inside the Aquant Agent Library

Pre-built, fully functional agents ready to use on day one and designed to solve real operational jobs, without requiring expensive and time-consuming custom builds.

Filter by function (Service, Sales, Quality, Product & Engineering) to quickly find agents relevant to your team.

Embedded mini demos on every agent profile so users can immediately see how each agent behaves in context.

A continuously expanding catalog, with new agents created based on emerging customer needs and high-impact use cases across the enterprise.

“Organizations are rapidly moving away from one-size-fits-all AI and embracing domain-specific platforms that understand the context, language, and decision-making patterns unique to the service function,” said Assaf Melochna, President and Co-Founder at Aquant. “When AI is informed by an organization’s unique data and expertise, every role can tap into its value. Our pre-built agents make service data actionable for everyone, from finance teams evaluating service contracts for margin improvement to product teams identifying which features customers rely on most, and which ones they don’t.”

The Agent Library showcases Aquant’s evolution into an enterprise-wide intelligence layer. Each agent is powered by the organization’s unique and refined service data – everything from technician expertise to schematic drawings to IoT signals. These agents are distributed across the company and designed for specific workflows, enabling teams in Sales, Quality, Product, Engineering, and more to enhance their everyday tasks. The result: faster decisions, fewer errors, and access to accurate guidance whenever it’s needed.

“Aquant is the first AI platform we’ve seen that truly understands the complexity of our work. These agents don’t just answer questions, they take action and provide guidance the way our top performers would. With the Agent Library and Aquant’s expansion beyond service, we’re excited for every team across the organization to finally tap into our service data and use that intelligence to perform at a higher level,” said Eli Cohen, CS Operations & AI Solutions Lead, Kornit.

This is not just a feature release. It’s a signal of what’s next: one that understands your domain with expert-level depth and puts that intelligence in the hands of every team.

About Aquant

Aquant is the Agentic AI platform built for organizations that build, sell, and service complex equipment. Unlike generic AI tools, Aquant combines deep domain expertise with intelligent agents that understand the language of service. The platform captures both documented knowledge and institutional know-how, delivering expert-level guidance to every role—from technicians and contact center agents to leaders across the business. Aquant meets teams where they are with Voice AI and offline capabilities that keep insights accessible anywhere and in any form—whether they’re calling, typing, or working in the field. By analyzing real-world service data, Aquant helps companies troubleshoot faster, train smarter, reduce costs, and uncover new revenue opportunities. Whatever the challenge, Aquant has an agent for it. Learn more at www.aquant.ai

Contact info:

Micaela McPadden

micaela.mcpadden@aquant.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/999410c7-9f45-416a-b4f8-b20adf7210da

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b797395-b466-4be0-ab26-95cfd0d1ffed