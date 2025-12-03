Ontex enhances its North American Baby Pants Capabilities to Meet Rising Demand

Tripled baby pants capacity strengthens Ontex’s bi-coastal manufacturing model, ensuring optimized cost-to-serve and surety of supply in North America’s fastest-growing baby pants segment.

Atlanta, United States, December 3, 2025 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer of personal care solutions, has enhanced its North American manufacturing capabilities, by tripling production capacity for baby pants and further improving operational efficiencies to strengthen Ontex’s North America’s bi-coastal manufacturing model.

The strategic expansion is designed to provide US retailers with an optimal cost-to-serve and assured supply; two critical advantages in a fast-growing segment where affordability and reliability to meet consumer demand matter most. According to a 2025 report by Grand View Research [1], the U.S. baby pants segment is expected to grow nearly 8 percent year over year, driven by convenience for active toddlers, time-saving benefits for busy parents, and premium features such as 360° stretchable waistbands and hypoallergenic materials.

This growth reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior. U.S. shoppers are increasingly choosing store-brand products that deliver premium performance without the premium price tag. NIQ Omnisales+ data shows that private label sales grew 4.1 percent year-over-year across the U.S. market, reflecting a rise in consumer trust and loyalty in retailer brands [2]. Ontex, a long-time leader in private label innovation across Europe—where consumers have long embraced store brands as a first choice for quality and innovation—brings its decades of expertise to help North American retailers meet evolving consumer expectations.

“The expansion of our baby pants capabilities across North America highlights our commitment to supporting major retailers as they respond to one of the category’s fastest-growing segments,” said Paul Wood, Ontex North America president. “As consumers prioritize both performance and value, Ontex is helping retailers deliver products that meet families’ needs, without compromise. This growth reinforces our confidence in the future of private label in the U.S. market.”

A global leader in personal care product manufacturing, Ontex partners with major retailers worldwide to deliver products consumers can trust. Its North American operations in Stokesdale, North Carolina, and Tijuana, Mexico, reflect ongoing commitment to production tailored to the U.S. market, customer-driven innovation and supply chain resiliency, ensuring families have access to affordable and reliable high-quality products.

Visit the Ontex North America website or contact northamericasales@ontexglobal.com for more information.

Images can be found here: https://ontex.com/news/all-news/media-download-center/ ‎

