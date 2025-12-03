Thomas J. Johnston, a partner at Johnston & Hutchinson LLP, has been named one of California’s top plaintiff lawyers by the Daily Journal

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnston & Hutchinson LLP is proud to announce that partner Thomas J. Johnston has been named one of the Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California by the Daily Journal, the state’s most influential legal publication. This prestigious recognition honors Johnston’s outstanding achievements in trial advocacy, his leadership within the plaintiffs’ bar, and his unwavering commitment to securing justice for individuals and families harmed by negligence.

Johnston concentrates his practice on the trial of catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases, representing clients across the United States. Over the course of his career, he has recovered well over $200 million in verdicts and settlements, establishing himself as one of the nation’s most formidable trial lawyers.

Record-Setting Verdicts and Landmark Results

Johnston’s legal accomplishments include some of the most significant and most impactful results in California and the nation:

$22.4 million jury verdict against the City of Los Angeles in a wrongful death matter — one of the largest verdicts of its kind in the United States.

$22 million wrongful death settlement arising out of an aviation disaster.

$11 million jury verdict in Fresno County for wrongful death.

$14 million verdict in wrongful death matter for trucking wreck.

$5 million verdict against a property owner for failing to warn of a dangerous roadway condition.

$11 million spinal cord injury settlement against a major paving contractor.

$6 million wrongful death settlement against the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

$9.5 million recovery for a pedestrian struck by a Los Angeles County bus operator.

One of Johnston’s recent matters involved representing the family of fallen Los Angeles County firefighter Tory Carlon, who was shot and killed by a co-worker while on duty at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce. Johnston filed a wrongful-death lawsuit on behalf of Carlon’s widow and three children, alleging that County fire officials had long been aware of the shooter’s escalating behavior and threats but failed to act. In September 2024, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $7.2 million settlement for the Carlon family, bringing a measure of accountability and closure to a tragedy that devastated the fire service and the community.

In addition, Johnston served as co-lead counsel in a significant appellate case that resulted in a landmark published decision clarifying and strengthening landowners' duties to maintain safe conditions on their property. The ruling continues to shape California premises liability law.

Johnston’s accomplishments extend beyond the courtroom. He is a two-time finalist for the Consumer Attorneys of California’s Street Fighter of the Year award—an honor reserved for trial lawyers who achieve outsized results against powerful defendants. He will also serve as the 2026 President of the Los Angeles Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), reflecting the esteem in which he is held by colleagues, judges, and fellow trial lawyers.

“Thomas is the kind of trial lawyer who changes lives and changes the law,” said Nicholas Hutchinson, Partner and co-founder of Johnston & Hutchinson LLP. “His relentless advocacy, deep compassion for victims, and refusal to back down in the face of powerful institutional defendants embody the best of our profession. This recognition by the Daily Journal is well deserved and reflects both his extraordinary skill and his profound commitment to justice.”

About Thomas J. Johnston

Johnston is widely recognized for his ability to take complex, high-stakes cases to trial and win. His clients include individuals and families who have suffered catastrophic injuries or devastating losses due to governmental negligence, dangerous property conditions, defective equipment, transportation failures, and other preventable hazards. He is known for meticulous case preparation, persuasive courtroom advocacy, and results that routinely exceed industry benchmarks.

About Johnston & Hutchinson LLP

Johnston & Hutchinson LLP is a premier plaintiffs’ trial firm based in Los Angeles, representing individuals and families nationwide in catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, employment, and civil rights cases. The firm is known for its trial excellence, client-centered approach, and history of landmark legal victories that advance safety and accountability.

