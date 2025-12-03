Insulation Components Launches TriLok Pipe Shield to Eliminate Costly Shield Failures

Mishawaka, IN, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insulation Components, Inc., a leading manufacturer of mechanical insulation accessories, today announced the launch of TriLok Pipe Shield, a breakthrough product that solves the mechanical insulation industry's most costly problem: shield failure. The innovative three-point retention system ensures shields stay securely in place while eliminating the need for welding during installation.





TriLok Shield has three options for mounting.





Industry Problem Solved

Traditional pipe shields have plagued contractors and facility owners with persistent failures that lead to costly callbacks, safety hazards, and operational disruptions. Shields that slip, rattle, or fall create maintenance headaches and can cause significant downtime in critical facilities like warehouses, manufacturing plants, and data centers or create safety hazards in retail businesses and other public buildings.

"We've seen major online retailers and shipping companies lose thousands of dollars per hour when a single slipped shield brings automated systems to a halt," said Kevin Lockwood, General Manager at Insulation Components. "TriLok was engineered specifically to address these real-world failures that our contractor partners deal with every day."

Revolutionary Three-Point Design

TriLok's patented three-point retention system provides "3 ways to get it right, zero ways to fail." Installers can use their preferred attachment method – strapping, bolts, wire or zip ties. The shield's innovative design provides multiple methods to connect the shield to the hanger support securely. This prevents slipping and movement to which traditional shields may be susceptible.

Key advantages include:

Installs without welding – Works with existing jobsite hardware (strapping, bolts, wire or zip ties).

Shields may be preinstalled - Shields will stay in place allowing pipe and insulation to be run or modified at a later point.

No tabs to bend – Streamlined installation without the finger cuts and frustration of traditional tab systems.

Prevents slipping and falling – Quick and easy retention methods eliminate movement or possibility of shield walking off hanger over time due to vibration or thermal cycling. Safer design – Better protection for the installer and the vapor barrier.

Market Impact and Benefits

The no-weld installation feature addresses growing safety requirements and skill shortages in the trades. TriLok installs in seconds using standard tools and hardware already present on most jobsites, dramatically reducing installation time and labor costs.

“We designed this with the contractor and building owner in mind. The installer can quickly and easily secure the shield in place providing a neat professional result that will eliminate call-backs and ensure safety and peace of mind for the building owner,” Lockwood explained.

About Insulation Components, Inc.

Founded on faith, deep industry heritage, and relationships, Insulation Components Inc manufactures and distributes high-quality mechanical insulation accessories including pipe shields, hangers, and specialized hardware. Based in Mishawaka, Indiana, the company has a distributor network serving contractors, mechanical engineers, and facility owners across industrial, commercial, and institutional construction sectors with a focus on innovation, rapid production capabilities, and proven reliability.

For more information about TriLok Pipe Shield, including technical specifications and sample requests, visit https://insulationcomponents.com/products/trilok/ or contact info@insulationcomponents.com.

Press inquiries

Insulation Components

https://insulationcomponents.com

Kevin Lockwood

kevin@insulationcomponents.com

13301 Chippewa Blvd

Mishawaka, IN 46545