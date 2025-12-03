Venace Highlights Its Commercial-Grade V3 Pro Smart Standing Desk: Engineered to Create Value, Enjoy Life

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venace Intelligent Technology Inc. today reaffirms its commitment to professional workspace innovation by spotlighting the V3 Pro electric standing desk . As the flagship model in the brand’s commercial-grade lineup, the V3 Pro is engineered to embody the company’s core philosophy: “Create Value, Enjoy Life.” It serves as a premium solution designed to enhance productivity and long-term well-being in both corporate offices and modern home environments.

As hybrid work models become established globally, the demand for office-grade stability at home has surged. The V3 Pro bridges this gap, offering the durability required for professional use with the aesthetics suited for the home.





Key Features of the V3 Pro:

Commercial-Grade Power: Built with a heavy-duty dual-motor system and three-section telescopic legs, the desk is engineered to support a robust load of 264 lbs (120 kg). This construction, backed by a five-year warranty, ensures whisper-quiet adjustments even when fully loaded with heavy multi-monitor setups.

Built with a heavy-duty dual-motor system and three-section telescopic legs, the desk is engineered to support a robust load of 264 lbs (120 kg). This construction, backed by a five-year warranty, ensures whisper-quiet adjustments even when fully loaded with heavy multi-monitor setups. Inclusive Ergonomics: Featuring an ultra-wide height range of 23.6 to 49.3 inches, the V3 Pro accommodates users of all statures. This flexibility allows for perfect ergonomic alignment, effectively reducing the physical strain associated with prolonged sitting.

Featuring an ultra-wide height range of 23.6 to 49.3 inches, the V3 Pro accommodates users of all statures. This flexibility allows for perfect ergonomic alignment, effectively reducing the physical strain associated with prolonged sitting. Intelligent Control: The advanced control panel includes four memory presets for one-touch transitions and a built-in sedentary reminder to encourage a healthier, active workflow.

The advanced control panel includes four memory presets for one-touch transitions and a built-in sedentary reminder to encourage a healthier, active workflow. Safety First: Designed for dynamic family environments, the desk is equipped with anti-collision technology and a child lock feature to prevent accidents.

Designed for dynamic family environments, the desk is equipped with anti-collision technology and a child lock feature to prevent accidents. Premium Aesthetics: The spacious desk features a scratch-resistant, premium finish available in white, black, and rustic brown.





About Venace

Guangzhou Venace Intelligent Technology Inc. is a leading global innovator in the intelligent furniture sector. Located in Guangdong’s technology hub, the company is dedicated to developing high-quality ergonomic solutions. Venace’s manufacturing operates under strict international standards, including TÜV Rheinland compliance with ANSI/BIFMA protocols.



The company’s commitment to innovation is validated by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio. Venace holds the EU Design Registration Certificate and Certificate of Registration for a UK Design, recognizing its design excellence internationally. Additionally, the company holds the Design Patent Certificate and Utility Model Patent Certificate issued by CNIPA, reflecting its strong foundation in engineering and structural innovation.

Contact: Tel: +86-20-82303742 Email: sales@venace.com

Social Media: YouTube, LinkedIn

Address: Bldg G1, No. 31 Kefeng Rd, Huangpu Dist., Guangzhou 510663, China

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/605be9ba-04eb-4c3a-8076-44c230346fb1