Carl H. Sharperson III Joins MATTER Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, MN , Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, today announced the appointment of Carl H. Sharperson III to its Board of Directors.

Sharperson currently serves as a Senior Corporate Account Executive at GitHub, a subsidiary of Microsoft, where he helps companies modernize their software engineering practices with artificial intelligence. He holds a BBA in Marketing from Savannah State University in Savannah, Georgia, and an MBA in Finance from the University of Miami Herbert Business School.

Carl’s connection to MATTER began in 2023 when he traveled to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, to visit the MATTER Career Readiness Institute. During that trip, he worked with students on interview skills and career readiness, an experience that deepened his passion for creating opportunities for young people to thrive where they live. Each year, he participates in an overseas short-term mission trip, with past travel including Istanbul (Turkey), the Comoros Islands in East Africa, Yogyakarta (Indonesia), Madrid (Spain), Limassol (Cyprus), Varanasi (India), and Cairo (Egypt). Carl also serves as a deacon at River Valley Church’s City campus in Minneapolis.

“I am honored to join the MATTER Board of Directors,” said Sharperson. “Having seen firsthand the impact of MATTER’s work in Zimbabwe, I am inspired by their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and empowering local leaders. I’m excited to bring my experience in technology, business, and global missions to help MATTER expand its impact around the world.”

“Carl brings a powerful blend of corporate expertise, global perspective, and a heart for people that fits perfectly with where MATTER is headed,” said Quenton Marty, CEO of MATTER. “His passion for equipping the next generation and his experience at the intersection of technology and innovation will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow MATTER’s social enterprise engine and advance projects that improve communities around the world.”





Carl Sharperson III

About MATTER



MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, providing beneficial meals for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 54 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER.

Press inquiries

MATTER

https://www.matter.ngo

Brian Numainville

brian@matter.ngo

612-467-9141