BABA Investors Have Opportunity to Join Alibaba Group Holding Limited Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (“Alibaba” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BABA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Alibaba is the subject of a Reuters article published on November 14, 2025, titled: "White House says Alibaba is helping Chinese military target US, FT reports." According to the article, the Company is accused of "providing technological support for Chinese military operations against targets in the United States, the Financial Times said on Friday, citing a White House memo." Based on this news, Alibaba ADRs fell on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge.

